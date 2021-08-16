43 hectare woodland plantation on the market for over £600,000

Skiff wood, Howwood, Johnstone, Renfrewshire, PA9 1AE is up for sale for offers over £655,000.

Skiff Wood in Renfrewshire represents an opportunity to buy a highly accessible plantation which includes an attractive mix of woodland, close to Glasgow. The property extends to an area of about 43 hectares in total, with the primary timber species being Sitka spruce.

While parts of the wood date back to the 1920s and 1950s, the majority of the commercial timber at Skiff Wood was planted in 2000, with areas of replanting carried out in 2012 and most recently in 2020. The wood has great character that can be enjoyed from a circular track, with scope to clear and improve a number of viewpoints.

James Adamson of Savills said: “With far reaching views over the Renfrewshire Hills and towards distant Ben Lomond, Skiff Wood provides a buyer with the opportunity to get back to nature and enjoy an area of woodland they can call their own, but also benefit from a commercial timber investment over time. The timber on the property mostly at mid-rotation stage, so probably 15 years away from harvesting.

“Given the current price forecasts for forestry and the race to purchase outdoor rural space of all kinds, it is no surprise that Skiff Wood is attracting a great deal of interest from both commercial investors and lifestyle buyers.”