News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

44 pictures from Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Society's annual ploughing match

Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Society held its annual ploughing match on Monday 1 May.

By Joanne Knox
Published 9th May 2023, 14:41 BST

The event is usually held on St. Patrick’s Day, but poor weather meant this year’s ploughing match had to be postponed.

This is the only all horse ploughing match left in Ireland, dating as far back as the early 1840s.

The society was founded in 1902 and, apart from a break during WW1, has held ploughing matches continuously up to the present day with the aim of keeping these old skills alive and passing them on to the next generation.

Take a look through the pictures below from McAuley Multimedia.

Pictured at the ploughing match.

1. Ballycastle Horse Ploughing Society

Pictured at the ploughing match. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Molly Magee pictured at the Ballycastle Horse Ploughing Society match held on May Day in Ballycastle.

2. Ballycastle Horse Ploughing Society

Molly Magee pictured at the Ballycastle Horse Ploughing Society match held on May Day in Ballycastle. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Ballycastle Horse Ploughing Society match held on May Day in Ballycastle.

3. Ballycastle Horse Ploughing Society

Pictured at the Ballycastle Horse Ploughing Society match held on May Day in Ballycastle. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Ballycastle Horse Ploughing Society match held on May Day in Ballycastle.

4. Ballycastle Horse Ploughing Society

Pictured at the Ballycastle Horse Ploughing Society match held on May Day in Ballycastle. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Related topics:Ireland