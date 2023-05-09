44 pictures from Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Society's annual ploughing match
Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Society held its annual ploughing match on Monday 1 May.
By Joanne Knox
Published 9th May 2023, 14:41 BST
The event is usually held on St. Patrick’s Day, but poor weather meant this year’s ploughing match had to be postponed.
This is the only all horse ploughing match left in Ireland, dating as far back as the early 1840s.
The society was founded in 1902 and, apart from a break during WW1, has held ploughing matches continuously up to the present day with the aim of keeping these old skills alive and passing them on to the next generation.
Take a look through the pictures below from McAuley Multimedia.
Page 1 of 11