478 acre NI farm goes on the market for over £850,000

The extensive farm is located on Carnamuff Road approximately four miles from the village of Ballykelly and six miles from City of Derry Airport.

It has reportedly been occupied by the same family for over 200 years. The farm comprises a three bedroom single-storey house, a range of farm buildings, 72 acres of pasture (of which 35 acres is silage ground) and 399 acres of productive hill grazings.

Nestled in the heart of the farm is a derelict traditional house and outbuilding, occupying a dramatic and private setting. A key feature of the farm is the attractive, private situation, with outstanding views over Lough Foyle and beyond towards the Inishowen peninsula in County Donegal.

A traditional hill farming enterprise has been operated on the farm, carrying a breeding sheep flock and a herd of suckler cows, plus followers. In recent years the land and farm buildings have been let.

The farm adjoins mature forestry land and offers potential for conservation opportunities. The varied nature and topography of the single block of land contributes to the biodiversity of the environment, creating a habitat which is rich in flora, wildlife and birdlife. These natural assets may provide interesting opportunities for a future owner.

James Butler of selling agents Savills comments; “Extending to 478 acres in total, this is one of the largest farms in Northern Ireland to be offered for sale in recent years which will result in the interest coming from the local area and further afield.