50 acre beef farm with house, yard and sheds, on the market in Northern Ireland for £850,000
An “outstanding” 50 acre beef farm is currently on the market in Northern Ireland with an asking price of £850,000.
For sale through Bensons, the holding on the Moneycarrie Road, Garvagh, Coleraine, also includes a farmhouse, yard and an extensive range of outbuildings.
The productive land lies within a continuous block across seven “good sized fields”. Most of the fields front, and have access to, both sides of the Moneycarrie Road and have perimeter stock proof fencing and mature established hedgerows.
“The key feature of the farm is the land, which is all arable and in excellent heart,” the selling agent states. The land is well fenced with access to water, and has been well tended to by the current owners. It is currently used for cutting and grazing.
The farm includes a farmhouse, which would require modernisation. The house occupies a prominent position in the “heart of the farm” with beautiful countryside views.
The extensive farm buildings, meanwhile, are a “notable aspect of the farm” and are principally benefitting from convenient access off the Moneycarrie Road.
The farm buildings include ample underground slurry storage, winter fodder storage, 100,000 gallon slurry tank and general-purpose storage sheds.
Farm buildings:
- 5 x 2 bay open barn
Currently used for the storage of silage.
- 5 x 2 lean to barn
- Disused shed 72'5 x 19'10 (22.07m x 6.05m)
- General purpose shed 34'3 x 16'5 (10.44m x 5.00m)
- 5 x 2 bay open barn
Slatted at rear.
- Lean to machinery shed 38'9 x 16'5 (11.81m x 5.00m)
- 5 x 2 bay lying in shed
- Slatted shed 65'8 x 12'3 (20.02m x 3.73m)
- Lean to barn 65'8 x 12'3 (20.02m x 3.73m)
With cattle handling facilities and includes cattle crush.
- 3 x 2 bay open barn
With enclosed concrete yard that is part slatted.
- Slatted cow shed 58'10 x 20'0 (17.93m x 6.10m)
- 6 x 2 bay general purpose cattle shed 46'9 x 34'5 (14.25m x 10.49m)
Divided into three pens.
- Permastore slurry tank
Can accommodate approximately 100,000 gallons.
The holding is conveniently located close to the town of Garvagh.
You can view the listing here, or for further information and to arrange a viewing, please contact Bensons on Tel. 028 7034 3677 or email: [email protected]
