For sale through Bensons, the holding on the Moneycarrie Road, Garvagh, Coleraine, also includes a farmhouse, yard and an extensive range of outbuildings.

The productive land lies within a continuous block across seven “good sized fields”. Most of the fields front, and have access to, both sides of the Moneycarrie Road and have perimeter stock proof fencing and mature established hedgerows.

“The key feature of the farm is the land, which is all arable and in excellent heart,” the selling agent states. The land is well fenced with access to water, and has been well tended to by the current owners. It is currently used for cutting and grazing.

This residential beef farm of approximately 50 acres, house, yard and sheds is now on the market. Image: www.bensonsni.com

The farm includes a farmhouse, which would require modernisation. The house occupies a prominent position in the “heart of the farm” with beautiful countryside views.

The extensive farm buildings, meanwhile, are a “notable aspect of the farm” and are principally benefitting from convenient access off the Moneycarrie Road.

The farm buildings include ample underground slurry storage, winter fodder storage, 100,000 gallon slurry tank and general-purpose storage sheds.

Farm buildings:

The farm includes a farmhouse which would require modernisation but occupies a prominent position in the heart of the farm with beautiful countryside views. Image: www.bensonsni.com

- 5 x 2 bay open barn

Currently used for the storage of silage.

- 5 x 2 lean to barn

- Disused shed 72'5 x 19'10 (22.07m x 6.05m)

The extensive farm buildings are a notable aspect of the farm. Image: www.bensonsni.com

- General purpose shed 34'3 x 16'5 (10.44m x 5.00m)

- 5 x 2 bay open barn

Slatted at rear.

- Lean to machinery shed 38'9 x 16'5 (11.81m x 5.00m)

The extensive farm buildings are a notable aspect of the farm. Image: www.bensonsni.com

- 5 x 2 bay lying in shed

- Slatted shed 65'8 x 12'3 (20.02m x 3.73m)

- Lean to barn 65'8 x 12'3 (20.02m x 3.73m)

With cattle handling facilities and includes cattle crush.

- 3 x 2 bay open barn

With enclosed concrete yard that is part slatted.

The farm buildings include ample underground slurry storage, winter fodder storage, 100,000 gallon slurry tank and general-purpose storage sheds. Image: www.bensonsni.com

- Slatted cow shed 58'10 x 20'0 (17.93m x 6.10m)

- 6 x 2 bay general purpose cattle shed 46'9 x 34'5 (14.25m x 10.49m)

Divided into three pens.

- Permastore slurry tank

Can accommodate approximately 100,000 gallons.

The holding is conveniently located close to the town of Garvagh.

You can view the listing here, or for further information and to arrange a viewing, please contact Bensons on Tel. 028 7034 3677 or email: [email protected]

The extensive farm buildings are a notable aspect of the farm. Image: www.bensonsni.com