50 years of the Northern Ireland Simmental Club

October 2013: Billy Robson OBE, and sons Michael and Norman scooped the Stirling supreme Simmental championship with Kilbride Farm Detroit. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The club was founded on 8th March 1971 at a meeting held at the Livestock Marketing Commission’s office in Belfast. It was attended by a number of forward-thinking pioneers who were involved in the Simmental breed’s importation into the UK and Northern Ireland.

Robert Mulligan from Banbridge was elected chairman, while David Perry from Ahoghill became the club’s first-ever vice-chairman. LMC field officer Robert McBride was elected as club secretary and treasurer.

Messrs Mulligan and McBride were appointed to represent the club on the British Simmental Cattle Society’s Council of Management. The society was founded a year earlier (1970) when 68 herds registered. Eight of these were based in Northern Ireland: New Buildings (E Eastwood); Averndale (WM Short); Mullaghmore (P Cassidy); Drumkeen (WHF Howe); Dunamore (JC Quinn); Marlmont (Mrs AM McMillen); Barbican (JD Heenan); and Brookfield (AG McCullough). The Brookfield Herd is still in existence today.

November 1980: David Perry exhibited Killane Linda 4th, the female champion at the clubâ€TMs autumn show and sale at Balmoral. Photo courtesy of Farming Life

Among the members attending the NI Simmental Club’s first meeting was Billy Robson from Doagh, who established the noted Kilbride Farm Herd which recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary.

Originating from the Simm Valley in Switzerland, the dual-purpose breed attracted interest from a group of forward-thinking individuals who recognised that the Simmental had traits that would be beneficial to the local beef industry.

Adverts in the local press in August and September 1970 stated the Ministry of Agriculture was prepared to consider applications for the import of pedigree Simmental cattle from West Germany. Applications were invited from farmers who were prepared to import a minimum of four animals, and willing to observe the necessary importation and quarantine regulations. At that time the estimated cost per heifer was £600 to £800.

A small group of farmers travelled to Switzerland and West Germany on a fact-finding mission, and in October 1970 the Department of Agriculture granted permission for the importation.

November 1980: Andrew Patterson, herd manager at the late Bertie Wattersonâ€TMs Oakland Herd, pictured with a prize winning heifer at the NI Clubâ€TMs autumn show and sale, held at Balmoral. Picture courtesy of Farming Life

Shortly afterwards a number prospective importees attended a meeting, and three farmers, Robbie Mulligan, Bertie Hamilton and David Perry, were nominated to accompany the Province’s Chief Livestock Officer Billy Spiers, and the Veterinary Officer Jim Gordon, on a buying mission. Their task was to select 115 young stock that would form a strong foundation for the Simmental breed in Northern Ireland.

The first importation arrived at Tolan’s Point and were quarantined for two months. The five males were sent to the AI centre at Ballycraigy; while the females were allocated to the twelve importees using a draw.

A second importation was set up in 1971, and a further 160 females and seven bulls arrived in the Province. The heifers were divided between 32 farms, and five of the bulls went to Ballycraigy.

Simmentals made their debut at Balmoral Show in 1972, when the imported bull Doktor was put on display in the Alexander Hall. After a favourable response from the farming community another demonstration took place the following year.

1971: Newspaper cutting showing first meeting of NI Simmental Cattle Breedersâ€TM Club in Belfast.

In 1974 Simmental classes were introduced at Balmoral, with Robert McBride’s bull Irish Commander winning the male championship. The top female was Ann from the Perry family’s Killane Herd.

Following the success of Simmentals on the local show circuit, the NI Club introduced the Male and Female of the Year competition in 1977. It was originally sponsored by TSB, and in later years Danske Bank (formerly Northern Bank).

Robert McBride (Irish) was the first local breeder to be elected president of the British Simmental Cattle Society in 1979/80. He was succeeded in 1985/86 by Billy Robson (Kilbride Farm), who was re-elected in 1999/2000 and is the only member in the society’s history to have held the presidency twice. John Gabbie (Ballymaglave) was president in 1993/94; Michael Robson (Kilbride Farm) in 2011/12; and Robin Boyd (Slievenagh) in 2017/18.

The club’s first-ever sale was held at the Balmoral Showgrounds in Belfast in 1980, and shortly afterwards annual sales moved to Automart in Portadown. Spring and autumn sales have been held at Moira, and more recently Dungannon and Ballymena.

1974: Simmental classes were introduced at Balmoral Show in 1974. NI Simmental Club chairman Billy Robson presented the Irwin Cup for the supreme champion, Irish Commander, to the late Robert McBride from Crossgar. Mr McBride was one of the first breeders to import Simmental cattle into Northern Ireland.

In 1982 Mrs Thelma Gorman, Woodford Herd, Armagh, was the first lady to be elected to the club’s committee; and became the first lady chairman in April 1997.

The UK hosted the 4th World Congress in 1992, with Northern Ireland welcoming pre-Congress delegates on 26th and 27th June. The visitors viewed cattle from the Oakland (SH Watterson), Kilbride Farm and Irish Herds. The event culminated with a gala dinner at the Dunadry Hotel.

In 1985 the Simmentals won the interbreed group championship at Balmoral. The winning trio included the Robson family’s young bull Kilbride Farm Perry, and two females from the Killane Herd’s well-known Fauna family. In 1998 the first Simmental interbreed champion at Balmoral was the Robson family’s stock bull Moncur Sensation.

The 25th Anniversary of the breed’s importation into the UK was celebrated at an NI Simmental Club dinner in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown, on 17th February 1995.

In September the club also marked the 25th Anniversary with a Calf Show held at Automart, Portadown. More than 100 entries were judged by Scotsman John Young (Skerrington); and young handler judge Mrs Alice Perry (Killane). Champion on the day was the seven-month-old bull Derrycallaghan Fred exhibited by Harold Stubbs.

August 2010: Cleenagh Avon bred by Adrian Richardson was the supreme champion at the clubâ€TMs 40th Anniversary Elite Sale. She sold for a then female record of 12,000gns. MacGregor Photography

Northern Ireland played host to delegates from the 17th World Simmental Congress in June 2008. The two-day visit featured an action-packed itinerary including a tour around the North Antrim coast stopping off at attractions such as the Giant’s Causeway. Herd visits included Kilbride Farm, and the Wilson family’s Ballinalare Farm Herd at Rathfriland. The trip concluded with a show held at Omagh Showgrounds, followed by a BBQ at the Ulster American Folk Park near Omagh.

The pre-Congress show attracted 80 entries across 12 classes and was judged by David Lowry (Keeldrum).

The 40th Anniversary celebrations in August 2010 included an Elite Female Show and Sale, held at Omagh. The event attracted breeders from throughout the UK and Ireland. Scottish judge Hector Macaskill (Woodhall) awarded the supreme championship to Cleenagh Avon, sold for a 12,000gns record price by Adrian Richardson, Maguiresbridge. The reserve champion was Kilbride Farm Dora 34a sold for 6,000gns by the Robson family. 20 heifers averaged £3,827.

In 2015 the NI Simmental Club hosted a 45th Anniversary Show and Sale of Elite Females at Moira. Priced peaked at 6,600gns paid to Leslie and Christopher Weatherup for the supreme champion Lisglass Emerald. Claiming the reserve championship was the Robson family’s Kilbride Farm Eunice 169E sold for 5,600gns. 14 heifers averaged £3,282.

The club has raised in excess of £100,000 at its annual charity BBQ over the years. In August 2018 a staggering £34,000 was raised for Air Ambulance NI in memory of club stalwart Thelma Gorman. The money was the proceeds of a charity raffle, auction and BBQ. Top prize in the raffle was the maiden heifer Drumbulcan Honeybee, generously donated by Kenneth and Avril Stubbs and family from Irvinestown. Northern Ireland Club members have regularly won championship awards and attracted leading prices at national sales in Perth and Stirling. In February 2007 at Perth Harry and John Moore, Beragh, sold the supreme champion Omorga Samson for a then breed record of 22,000gns. Omorga Samson shares the 22,000gns record for an NI-bred bull sold at auction with Kilbride Farm Foreman, reserve Stirling champion February 2016.

The highest price for a Simmental bull sold at auction in Northern Ireland was 6,600gns, realised by Omorga Baldwin at Dungannon in May 2011.

The record for an NI-bred female sold at auction is held by David Hazelton’s Ranfurly Beauty 5th, sold in September 2012 for 16,500gns at the herd’s inaugural production sale.

In April this year Leslie and Christopher Weatherup set a new 25,000gns record for an NI-bred bull, with the private sale of Lisglass Kirk.

There is a growing demand for Simmental cattle world-wide, and in 2020 the Omorga Herd and Richard Rodgers (Hiltonstown) exported bulls and heifers to Germany and Switzerland. The Kilbride Farm Herd was involved in another export first, with the sale of embryos to Australia. Kilbride Farm’s recent Anniversary sale saw heifers sell for export to Australia, Germany, Scotland and Ireland.

The Boyd family’s Slievenagh prefix currently has a German and Swiss export deal is pending.

Young Breeders’ Club members have also flown the flag for NI, winning numerous stockjudging prizes at national competitions.

The appearance and performance of Simmental cattle has changed over the last 50 years. The breed is widely recognised for its superior terminal traits, and is a popular choice with commercial suckler and dairy herds. A versatile and efficient breed, the Simmental is highly regarded for its longevity, ease of calving, milkiness and mothering ability, as well as good growth rates, weight for age, and the ability to produce beef economically. In fifty years the Simmental has sustained a position as a leading beef breed, and its performance and popularity will continue to influence its success in the future.

The NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club is set to celebrate its Golden Anniversary with a Simmental Spectacular at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Friday 22nd October. The event has attracted an entry of 11 pedigree bulls, 30 elite pedigree heifers, and a selection of commercial females. Watch press and social media for further details.

November 1980: Pictured at the NI Clubâ€TMs autumn show and sale, Balmoral, are from left: The late W David Perry (Killane) Ahoghill; Robin Forrest (Stuartslaw) Duns, Berwickshire; and the late Robert McBride (Irish), Killyleagh. They were three of the first breeders to import Simmentals into the UK and NI. Picture courtesy of Farming Life

NI Simmental Club Farm Walk and Stockjudging at Perry familyâ€TMs Killane Herd. Pictured from left, Sean and the late Josephine Burns (Longbeach); the late Harold Loughrin (Mackney), Cecil McIlwaine (Corrick), the late Willie Black (Carmavy); Pat Kelly (Ashland) and Sam Waddell.

NI Simmental junior stockjudging team selected to compete at the Royal Show in Stoneleigh. Pictured, back row from left: club chairman Wesley Minnis, with team members Austin Perry, Michael Robson, and Ulster Bankâ€TMs James Moore. Front row, from left: Henry Gamble and David Cameron.

1991: Killane Fauna 19th female champion at Balmoral Show, owned by the Perry family from Ahoghill.

2008: The 17th Simmental World Congress attracted more than 60 delegates during the two-day visit to Northern Ireland. More than 80 entries competed in 12 classes at the NI Clubâ€TMs World Congress Show judged by David Lowry, Keeldrum. David and wife Joy received a token of appreciation from club chairman Robert Forde and wife Lorna.

The Betty Walker Memorial Trophy was presented to Club Member of the Year Mrs Thelma Gorman, Armagh. Included is Pat Kelly, chairman, NI Simmental Cattle Breeders' Club. Picture: Julie Hazelton

July 1995: Third place in the Repidose Pair of the Year went to Ranfurly Fenella 6th and Sacombe Wonwyn Kleeb owned by David Hazelton, who was assisted by the late John Shaw. Included are Philip Matthews, sponsor, and the late Brian Allan (Glenturk) judge.

July 1994: The late Mrs Molly Wilson was runner-up in the Repidose Simmental Pair of the Year at Clogher Show with Wilsondale Laura by Sacombe Edgar, and Wilsondale Debbie by Carmavy Striker. Included are handlers the late Mrs Thelma Gorman, Stephen Somerville, and sponsor Philip Matthews.

July 1993: Alan Wilson, Newry, with the Male of the Year Camus Brandy.

October 2012: The intermediate and supreme overall Stirling champion Kilbride Farm Comber realised a top price of 20,000gns for the Robson family from Doagh, County Antrim. Picture: MacGregor Photography

August 2011: Sisters Zara and Alice Stubbs with their prize winning calf at Fermanagh County Show.

October 2014: The Boyd family Robin, Darla, Christopher and Jamie, with their 9,000gns junior and supreme overall champion Slievenagh Extra Special, at the Stirling Bull Sales. Picture: Julie Hazelton

1990: Brothers Austin and David Perry, Ahoghill, with Saintfield Show Repidose Pairs qualifiers at Saintfield Show, and judge David Lowry. The two heifers were from the Killane Herdâ€TMs noted Fauna family.

Kerry Anderson, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, is pictured receiving a cheque for £34,000. Included from left: Robin Boyd, president, British Simmental Cattle Society; Keith Nelson, vice chairman; Conrad Fegan, chairman; and Leslie Weatherup, treasurer, NI Simmental Cattle Breeders' Club. Picture: Julie Hazelton

July 2010: Julie Hazelton is pictured with Minister for Agriculture Michelle Gildernew at the launch of the NI Simmental Clubâ€TMs 40th Anniversary Elite Female Sale.

August: Male of the Year was Raymond and Joan Porter's Killynure Darwin. Included are handler Alastair Shortt, and sponsors Rodney Brown and John Henning, Danske Bank. Picture: MacGregor Photography

August 2014: William Ferguson, Stewartstown, was the overall winner of the British Simmental Cattle Society's national stockjudging competition, held at Turriff Show. He received his award from Bridget Borlase, YMA co-ordinator. Picture: Anne MacPherson

September 2012: David Hazelton's Ranfurly Beauty 5th sold for 16,500gns, setting a new Simmental UK maiden heifer record, at the inaugural Ranfurly and Ballinlare Farm production sale, held at Moira. Picture: Julie Hazelton

October 2011: The late Josephine Burns, Longbeach; Margaret Thompson, Lummin; and Jackalyn Hazelton, Ranfurly, pictured at the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders' Club autumn sale, Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

2015: Trade at the NI Simmental Club’s 45th Anniversary Elite Female Sale reached a ceiling of 6,600gns, and saw 14 heifers average £3,282 each.

Garvagh vet Nevin Smith, and Michael McCloskey, Kilrea, keep an eye on the Simmental judging at Dungannon Farmers' Mar

Lisglass Kirk sold privately by Leslie and Christopher Weatherup, Ballyclare, for a £25,000 Northern Ireland Simmental record Picture: Mullagh Photography