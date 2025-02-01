54 photographs of visitors enjoying the Spring Farm Machinery Show 2025

The Spring Farm Machinery Show offers a diverse line up of exhibitors ranging from top machinery brands to independent agricultural businesses. Attendees can expect to see everything from tractors and combines to innovative digital farming tools, accessories, and other essential equipment.

As the leading farm machinery show in Ireland, the SFM Show offers a prime opportunity for farmers, suppliers, and agricultural professionals to come together to connect, collaborate, and engage with the latest in farming innovation.

The show heads to Cavan Equestrian Centre next week – Wednesday 5 February and Thursday 6 February.

Photographs by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

