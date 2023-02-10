He has been named as Joseph McGarrity from the Omagh area.

Inspector Long said: “At approximately 5.50pm, we received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Killyclogher Road area.

“Officers and other emergency services attended, however, Mr McGarrity sadly died a short time later.

Police can confirm that a man has died following a road traffic collision in Omagh yesterday evening, Thursday 9 February.

“The Killyclogher Road, which was closed for several hours, has since reopened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1494 of 09/02/23,” Inspector Long added.

