The two landholdings, either separately or together, offer outstanding potential in one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland – Drumnadrochit, above Loch Ness.

Claire Acheson, a partner with Galbraith, commented: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a delightful Highland farm with potential for a wide range of uses, in an absolutely beautiful location with far-reaching views towards the loch and the hills.

“In addition, the purchaser may wish to also consider the neighbouring land, which would further augment the potential to establish a rural business, forestry, or tourism enterprise, subject to planning permission. Jointly, the land holdings would also create an excellent small sporting estate.

Garbeg Farm by Drumnadrochit extends to 574 acres.

“Although the area is a popular destination for visitors, the surrounding countryside is unspoilt and tranquil, providing a haven for wildlife and offering excellent sporting and leisure opportunities. The purchaser would be able to enjoy a wonderful rural lifestyle, all within easy reach of Inverness.”

Garbeg Farm extends to 574 acres, with a mixture of non-crofted and owner-occupied croft land. The farm is an established livestock farm and there is the opportunity to develop the sporting or natural capital interests. There are also two traditional cottages in need of full renovation.

The land includes hill ground, permanent pasture (ploughable), rough grazing and woodland. The farm is equipped with a range of agricultural buildings in a mixed state of repair.

Garbeg Farm is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1,100,000.

Galbraith is bringing to the market an established livestock farm of nearly 575 acres and a neighbouring block of land and woodland of over 1,100 acres in a superb location at Drumnadrochit, above Loch Ness.

The landholding adjacent extends to 1,117 acres of bare land and established pinewoods. It also enjoys lovely open outlooks.

The maturing pinewoods would provide a future income stream through thinning/felling and the opportunity to restructure. The bare land has planting potential and the plot also has natural capital and amenity value.

The land can be accessed via a private track, currently suitable for ATV access. The purchaser will be given full servitude rights over the track, including the right to upgrade for forestry purposes.

It can also be accessed directly from Garbeg Farm.

The land at Drumnadrochit is for sale as a whole for offers over £1,045,000 through Galbraith.

