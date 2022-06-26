6-year-old passes away after Magherafelt accident

Ethan Michael McCourt from the Bellaghy area died in hospital as a result of his injuries following the collision that occurred on Monday, 20th June shortly after 7.45am.
The driver of the vehicle remains in hospital at present.
Sergeant Green said: “The collision involved a black Mercedes which collided with the roundabout.
“A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 324 of 20/06/22.”