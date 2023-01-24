A “valuable” 62 acre farm has just been launched to the market in Northern Ireland by H.A. McIlrath and Sons.

The farm on the Dunboe Road, Coleraine, is pleasantly situated just one mile from Articlave and three miles from Castlerock. It has road frontage and a private hardcore lane.

It is for sale as a whole or in three lots as follows.

Lot One – House, Yard and 23.51 acres (£420,000).

The house is in a nice private and secluded location at the end of the lane and marching the small picturesque Articlave River. It was renovated in 1996 and has PVC Double Glazing and O.F.C.H.

The yard comprises:

- Open shed 60 x 25

- Cattle shed 60 x 30

- Crush

- Range of out offices suitable for stables

The land is good arable with some sheep fencing.

Lot Two – Yard and 19.06 acres (£190,000).

The yard comprises:

- Hay shed 60’ x 25’

- Range of stone out offices

Lot Three – 18.42 acres (£190,000).

This land is good arable and normally cut.

For further information in relation to this property, please contact H.A. McIlrath and Sons on Tel. 028 2954 0588 or visit www.mcilraths.com

