65 photographs of tractors, lorries and vintage cars as 'Fair Hill Hits the Road'

By Joanne Knox
Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:44 BST
Fair Hill Primary School, Kinallen, hosted a family fun day and tractor and vintage car run on Saturday.

Organised by Fair Hill’s parent support group, the event was a fun-filled day for all of the family and attracted a fantastic turnout of tractors – new and old – vintage cars, rally cars and lorries.

The sun shone as families gathered to enjoy what was on offer, including a BBQ, bouncy castle, teas, coffees, tasty treats and ice creams, as well as face painting, lucky dip and much more.

Malcolm Greer and Heidi Herdman enjoying the Fair Hill Hits the Road tractor run and fun day in Kinallen on 12 April. This event was organised by Fair Hill Primary School's parent support group. (Photo: Joanne Knox)

1. Fair Hill Hits the Road

Fair Hill Hits the Road tractor run and fun day was held in Kinallen on 12 April. Andrew Corbett is pictured leading the run. (Photo: Joanne Knox)

2. Fair Hill Hits the Road

Enjoying the Fair Hill Hits the Road tractor run and fun day in Kinallen on 12 April. This event was organised by Fair Hill Primary School's parent support group. (Photo: Joanne Knox)

3. Fair Hill Hits the Road

Enjoying the Fair Hill Hits the Road tractor run and fun day in Kinallen on 12 April. This event was organised by Fair Hill Primary School's parent support group. (Photo: Joanne Knox)

4. Fair Hill Hits the Road

