As well as 70 acres of agricultural land, the holding includes a farmyard, outbuildings, potential barn conversion and a six-bed family home.

Located on the Annacloy Road, Downpatrick, in the tranquil and picturesque townland of Dunnanelly, the home was built in the early 2000s.

The farm is situated approximately 2.5 miles from Downpatrick and 3.5 miles from Crossgar.

The agricultural land, which extends to approximately 70 acres, may be sold in lots. Image: Quinn Estate Agents

The well cared for family home boasts flexible accommodation over two floors. The first floor comprises a bathroom and two double bedrooms, both with built in robes.

The ground floor accommodation includes a living room with open fire, kitchen, lounge with stove and dining area, utility and shower room, games room, family bathroom and four double bedrooms, two with built in robes.

The sale also includes potential for a barn conversion on a half acre site. There is a sizeable farmyard, comprising five stables, six kennels, workshop, hayshed with loft, store, and purpose built c.80ft x 50ft farm shed.

The agricultural land, which extends to approximately 70 acres, may be sold in lots.

Key Features:

- c.70 acres land

- Land may be available in lots

- Farmyard

The well cared for family home boasts flexible accommodation over two floors. Image: Quinn Estate Agents

- Outbuildings, including stables and kennels

- Potential barn conversion on 0.5 acre site

- Extensive dwelling house

- Six double bedrooms

- Two reception rooms

- Flexible accommodation

- Mature garden and entertaining area

Please contact Edel at Quinn Estate Agents on 07710 308 955 or [email protected] to organise your viewing. You can view the listing here.

The farm is situated approximately 2.5 miles from Downpatrick and 3.5 miles from Crossgar. Image: Quinn Estate Agents