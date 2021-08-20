80 Springing Heifers head to Pomeroy sale

Brackenhill Farm, Pomeroy are hosting the sale, and have pulled out all the stops to ensure farmers can buy with confidence at the sale.

All of the 80 heifers are due from date of sale onwards, and are carrying to either Elderberry Galahad (EBY) or the Loughran’s highly regarded Limousin stock bull.

This is a very level bunch of springing heifers with the majority coming from the West of Ireland, and all of them being beef bred. They are vaccinated for BVD and iBR.

There is something for everyone whether it be lovely roan colouring that you prefer, or red and black Limousin types.

Viewing before the sale is no problem just contact Paddy to arrange a time that suits. 07786007003.