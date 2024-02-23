Watch more of our videos on Shots!

President Mae Cameron welcomed a lively crowd of members, invited guests and friends to The Royal Court Hotel for an anniversary dinner on 14 February.

Members were pleased to welcome presidents from the other institutes in the Lower Bann area, and also Mrs Margaret Broome, Federation Chairman.

Mrs Margery Thompson was bestowed with the honour of cutting the anniversary cake, a symbolic moment marking her remarkable 60 years of membership.

Margery Thompson receives a rose bush rom Rena Lindsay (vice-president) to mark 60 years of membership in Ballyrashane WI at the 80th anniversary dinner in the Royal Court Hotel. (Pic: Ballyrashane WI)

Members were thrilled to present her with a rose bush named ‘Warm Wishes’, commemorating her enduring dedication and contribution to the institute over the past six decades.

A fun evening was had by all, culminating in energetic entertainment by Maria Kee who tried her utmost to teach some swing dance moves to the attendees.

As the dance floor lit up with moves that would give the 1944 jitterbuggers a run for their money, it was clear that the spirit of the institute is as vibrant as ever.

With a surge of young members bringing fresh energy and ideas, the future of the Ballyrashane WI looks bright for the next 80 years and beyond.