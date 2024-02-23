80 years of Ballyrashane WI
and live on Freeview channel 276
President Mae Cameron welcomed a lively crowd of members, invited guests and friends to The Royal Court Hotel for an anniversary dinner on 14 February.
Members were pleased to welcome presidents from the other institutes in the Lower Bann area, and also Mrs Margaret Broome, Federation Chairman.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mrs Margery Thompson was bestowed with the honour of cutting the anniversary cake, a symbolic moment marking her remarkable 60 years of membership.
Members were thrilled to present her with a rose bush named ‘Warm Wishes’, commemorating her enduring dedication and contribution to the institute over the past six decades.
A fun evening was had by all, culminating in energetic entertainment by Maria Kee who tried her utmost to teach some swing dance moves to the attendees.
As the dance floor lit up with moves that would give the 1944 jitterbuggers a run for their money, it was clear that the spirit of the institute is as vibrant as ever.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With a surge of young members bringing fresh energy and ideas, the future of the Ballyrashane WI looks bright for the next 80 years and beyond.
Thanks to the Awards for All grant from The National Lottery Community Fund without whom members and friends could not have had such an enjoyable evening.