80th anniversary is celebrated in style by Lisnamurrican YFC
Lisnamurrican YFC finally celebrated their 80th anniversary in Galgorm Golf Resort and spa on 11th September 2021 after it being postponed from January 2021.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:37 am
There were 100 people present, made of past and present members, family and friends.
The night involved speeches from guest of honour: YFCU president Peter Alexander, club leader David Johnston and president of Lisnamurrican YFC, Beverly Kidd.
Peter Alexander presented the awards to the worthy prize winners who have excelled in their chosen competitions throughout the year.
The club were kindly donated a fantastic cake from local business, Delightful Bites which was cut by the president Beverly Kidd and the youngest member present on the night, Catherine Mairs.
Members enjoyed a delicious meal provided by the staff at Galgorm, and ended the evening with entertainment from The Untouchables band.