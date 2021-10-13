80th anniversary is celebrated in style by Lisnamurrican YFC

Member from Lisnamurrican YFC who celebrated their club’s 80th anniversary at the Galgorm Golf Resort and Spa on 11th September 2021

There were 100 people present, made of past and present members, family and friends.

The night involved speeches from guest of honour: YFCU president Peter Alexander, club leader David Johnston and president of Lisnamurrican YFC, Beverly Kidd.

Peter Alexander presented the awards to the worthy prize winners who have excelled in their chosen competitions throughout the year.

Prize winners at the recent anniversary dinner which was held by Lisnamurrican YFC

The club were kindly donated a fantastic cake from local business, Delightful Bites which was cut by the president Beverly Kidd and the youngest member present on the night, Catherine Mairs.