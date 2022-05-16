95 head for monthly Dungannon Dairy Sale

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the Dungannon Farmers’ Mart venue will play host to an entry of 30 fresh calved heifers and young cows, 14 bulling heifers, and the dispersal of 51 commercial milking cows.

Pre-sale judging commences at 10.30am, with the sale getting underway at 11.30am. The event is generously sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds.

Pedigree females have been consigned by the following herds: Ards, Ballyweaney, Carrowcroft and Hilltara (12). They are bred from prolific cow families, and are daughters of proven international AI sires.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason's Animal Feeds has confirmed sponsorship of the Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday 19th May. Colin Purdy finalises plans for the event with Holstein NI committee members Jonny Matthews and Daniel Patton. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Inch Genetics is offering a special entry of 14 bulling heifers. This superb group includes daughters of bulls such as Lambda (2), Sound System (5), Alcove, Pepper, and the British Friesian sires Ewoud and Martini. They are bred from leading cow families Daphne (7), Ivory and Karine.

The dispersal sale on behalf of Winston and John Mulligan, Ballygawley, will include 51 non-pedigree cows. “These impressive cows boast super udders, and are producing up to 40 litres daily,” explained Michael Taaffe.

Many of the females on offer calved between February and April, and are sired by leading AI bulls from AI Services, as well as Moree bulls. The herd average is 6,250kgs at 4.15% butterfat and 3.32% protein, with an average SCC 126.

“This is a sale not to be missed!” added Michael Taaffe.