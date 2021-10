980 head of cattle come under the hammer at Omagh

News you can trust since 1963

Dropped Calves: Chas. McNabb, Drumquin £655 Limousin Bull; £600 Charolais Bull; £540 and £495 Charolais Heifer, J. Gallen, Castlederg £600 Limousin Bull, £530 Charolais Bull, M. Mullan, Tattyreagh £515 Angus Bull, N. Patterson, Clanabogan £505 and £490 Limousin Bulls, Bert Wilson, Omagh £480 ; £390 and £385 B. Blue Bulls, R. Fraser, Kesh £455 Hereford Bulls, M. Howe, Enniskillen £440 Hereford Bull, Badoney Farms, Dromore £435 Angus Bulls (4), M. M. Aiken, Drumquin £420 Shorthorn Bull, Nigel Irwin, Enniskillen £415 Limousin Bull, C. T. Emerson, Enniskillen £400 Angus Bull.

Heifers: O. Anderson, Sixmilecross 700k £1630; 660k £1550; 690k £1590, E. McAleer, Dromore 510k £1200; 600k £1380; 545k £1230; 480k £1120, A. Kennedy, Castlederg 675k £1560; 635k £1380, P. Teague, Greencastle 615k £1400 and £1390, D. McAleer, Dromore 575k £1290; 540k £1160, W. Hetherington, Ballinamallard 525k £1160; 565k £1200; 425k £1070, M. Morris, Kesh 510k £1110, D. Colton, Dromore 530k £1150, J. Gormley, Carrickmore 595k £1280, M. Walker, Corlea 595k £1270, D. O’Neill, Drumquin 435k £1170, N. Curley, Claudy 470k £1210, R. Hyndman, Ardmore 445k £1060; 455k £1050, D. G. Alexander, Drumquin 465k £1080, G&S. O’Neill, Drumquin 410k £1000; 435k £1010, H. Colton, Dromore 460k £1060; 495k £1130, J. P. Monaghan, Ederney 485k £1080; 385k £910, O. McQuaid, Trillick 350k £890; 385k £900; 410k £959, C. Maguire; Trillick 470k £1030.