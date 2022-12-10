News you can trust since 1963
By Joanne Knox
5 hours ago - 1 min read

Caitlin Hogg sadly passed away in hospital.

The collision, involving a grey car, occurred at around 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon after Caitlin disembarked a school bus.

The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene.

Police can confirm that Caitlin Hogg, aged 13, has sadly died in hospital following a road traffic collision on the Moher Road in Kinawley on Tuesday 6 December.
Enquiries into the collision are continuing and Sergeant Amanda McIvor, from the Collision Investigation Unit, would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1343 06/12/22.

Traffic and Travel Update: Moher Road in Kinawley, near Enniskillen, remains clo...