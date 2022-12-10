A 13-year-old girl has sadly died following an accident on the Moher Road in Kinawley, County Fermanagh
A 13-year-old girl has died following a road traffic collision on the Moher Road in Kinawley on Tuesday 6 December.
By Joanne Knox
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Caitlin Hogg sadly passed away in hospital.
The collision, involving a grey car, occurred at around 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon after Caitlin disembarked a school bus.
The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene.
Enquiries into the collision are continuing and Sergeant Amanda McIvor, from the Collision Investigation Unit, would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1343 06/12/22.