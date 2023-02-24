No 8 Ardmore, located on the edge of the village of Edderton, is approximately seven miles north west of Tain. The property lies to the south of the Dornoch Firth with picturesque views of the surrounding countryside.

It is for sale as a whole for offers over £225,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This area of Ross-shire is known for its beautiful coastline, varied countryside, dry climate and fertile farmland and it offers all the benefits of living in a peaceful, unspoilt region.

No 8 Ardmore extends to 42 acres of owner-occupied croft land (Register No. R1266) which is classified as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute. The fields are divided into eight well-proportioned paddocks of permanent pasture providing good crops of hay and silage with a small paddock of rough grazing grassland. Each paddock is served by a mains water trough.

The croft is equipped with a small stone yard area and a modern steel portal framed shed (approximately 9m x 13.7m). The shed is served by mains electricity and water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key features:

- An owner-occupied croft with views to the Dornoch Firth

An owner-occupied croft with views to the Dornoch Firth has been launched to the market by Galbraith. Image: Galbraith

- About 17 hectares (42 acres)

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Good quality grazing pasture

- Eight well-proportioned paddocks

- Modern steel portal framed shed

The croft is equipped with a small stone yard area and a modern steel portal framed shed (approximately 9m x 13.7m). The shed is served by mains electricity and water. Image: Galbraith

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Easy access from the public road

- In a beautiful coastal setting

- For sale as a whole

View the listing for full details here or contact Galbraith Inverness on Tel. 01463 224 343.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This area of Ross-shire is known for its beautiful coastline, varied countryside, dry climate and fertile farmland and it offers all the benefits of living in a peaceful, unspoilt region. Image: Galbraith

READ MORE: An exciting tenancy opportunity on the Isle of Bute as farm extending to over 443 acres become available to let

No 8 Ardmore extends to 42 acres of owner-occupied croft land (Register No. R1266) which is classified as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute. Image: Galbraith