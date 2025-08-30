A big driver of inflation in food sector lies squarely with the Chancellor​​​​​​​

One of the problems with treating agriculture as a single industry is that this can hide inequalities between different sectors and enterprises.

Trends for the industry do not necessarily reflect the detail of what is going on, and this is certainly the case when it comes to inflation. That food prices are rising for consumers is beyond question. What is open to question are the drivers of those price rises – whether they are coming from the farm and its input costs or further along the food chain between farm and fork. Inevitably the statistics hide the reality that some farmers are in enterprises gaining from higher prices, while others are struggling with the same higher input costs, but without additional rewards from the market. This comes back to the problems around averaging price changes, but that is how headlines treat food price inflation. They do not look at individual products, but the overall impact on supermarket shelf prices. This week the figures on food price inflation came from the sharp end of the business, in the shape of the British Retail Consortium. This group, which represents retailers, has no political axe to grind and no reason to gloss the figures. On food inflation alone the rate this month was 4.2 per cent, up from four per cent last month. This time the products cited were butter and eggs. The price of food, particularly the basics, is back with a vengeance as an issue for consumers. Farmers need to make sure they are not unfairly caught in the firing line. The reason for this latest rise in butter and egg prices is similar to the factors driving higher prices for meat. It is down to traditional economics high demand, tightening supplies and rising labour costs. This is separate to the global issues of poor harvests currently driving prices of imported products like chocolate and coffee. When it comes to home grown issues driving up prices, much of the blame lies at the door of the government and its policies in agriculture. If there is a tightening supply problem to use the BRC’s words this can only be down to farmers cutting back or lacking the confidence to expand production. For generations farmers have been adept at responding to market and political signals. But there comes a point when the relentless green messages from politicians wear down belief and confidence in farming. Success in productive agriculture is now less admired; the media presents a constant small is beautiful image and large scale farming is increasingly seen as socially unacceptable. This is overlaid by a post-Brexit support structure focussed on green outcomes, with one government agriculture minister suggesting recently the time may have come to stop farming the high uplands of England. Instead of releasing growth potential, Brexit has pickled agriculture in the green policiers of the EU back in the mid-2010s; we have stuck there while the EU became more focussed on keeping farmers in the industry and ensuring food security. This is a recipe for tightening supplies and it can only get worse without a massive rethink from politicians on farming, food and the countryside. On the demand side of the equation it is positive that consumers want the food we are producing. The UK also has a growing population and that is happening when global events mean there is less food that is UK supermarket shelf ready being traded. This means local supplies are more important for national food security, yet we have policies from Westminster guaranteed to deliver exactly the opposite outcome. This began with post-Brexit Conservative policies and the present government has made matters worse. What is saddest of all is that politicians do not even appear to know they are driving a great UK food production industry into the ground. All these issues are not unique to the UK, but a big driver of inflation in the food industry lies squarely at the door of Rachel Reeves. She believed increasing employers’ national insurance contributions was a pain free way to raise revenue. This allowed her to finesse a commitment not to raise taxes. Employers, unsurprisingly, passes this on via higher prices. Food processing and retailing is labour intensive and a sector hit hard by minimum wage increases. Higher costs forced on it by government policies have been passed on to consumers. So when it comes to higher food prices the blame lies entirely in flawed farming, food and taxation policies at Westminster.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​