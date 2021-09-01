A day to remember for Keady farmers

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health (left) and Richard Powell discussing the tremendous prices achieved by ram lambs and ewe lambs from the Powell family's Iskeymeadow flock at the recent Charollais premier show and sale in Dungannon

Three years of continuous investment in top Charollais bloodlines generated a more than handsome payback for Richard and Harry Powell when the father and son team, from Keady in Co Armagh, swept the boards at the recent breed premier show and sale, held in Dungannon Mart.

Richard Powell takes up the story: “The decision was taken to establish our Iskeymeadow pedigree flock three years ago.

“I have always had an interest in sheep. But giving the children an entry into farming was also a key driver when it came to making the initial investment decision.”

He added: “We are maxed out now in terms of the numbers of ewes in the flock. Our aim is to continuously improve the quality of the sheep that we are breeding. The use of AI is already critically important in terms of making this happen.”

The Powells had a fair idea that a number of the young sheep that they were taking to Dungannon might well catch the eye of other breeders at the event.

But they were not prepared for the scale of the success that they actually enjoyed on the day in question.

“We took six ram lambs and seven ewe lambs to the sale,” Richard explained.

“Two of the rams each made 3,400gns with another making 2,100gns. The six ram lambs averaged 1825gns with the ewe lambs averaging 557gns.

“The ram prices are well above those that we had received up to this point. They reflect, in a very positive way, the commitment that we have been making to AI and breeding from the best available bloodlines within the Charollais breed.”

Richard also manages the family business: Keady based W K Powell and Sons Agricultural Supplies. In this context he has worked closely with HVS Animal Health in both promoting and selling the Liquid Gold range of mineral and vitamin supplements.

Significantly, he has consistently used Liquid Gold Sheep on his pedigree flock, pre tupping, pre lambing and pre weaning.

“Pedigree sheep must be managed in ways that allow them to express their genetic potential in full. Liquid Gold Sheep has allowed us to meet this target.”

Paul Elwood, from HVS was a recent visitor to the Powell farm. He commented: “Large numbers of ewes will be flushed over the coming weeks. It is recommended that these animals are drenched with Liquid Gold Sheep directly prior to going on to fresh grass.

“Drenching ewes with Liquid Gold Sheep three weeks prior to the rams going in will help boost overall fertility and the quality of the eggs produced. A 20ml dose is recommended.”

Paul also confirmed the absolute importance of having both ewes and rams on an optimal plane of nutrition in the run-up to the breeding season

“Sheep farmers often forget to make sure that their rams are as fit for purpose as would be the case with ewes,” he explained

“After all, rams constitute half the breed make-up of every flock. So it is crucially important to have them in tip top shape prior to start of the breeding season.

“Getting the nutritional balance for rams correct will significantly boost both sperm numbers and quality,” he said.

“But the required feeding programmes must be commenced six weeks prior to the commencement of the breeding season.”

Paul specifically referenced the need to ensure that breeding sheep are not lacking in trace minerals and vitamins.

Liquid Gold contains a range of chelated minerals and vitamins. It has been formulated to ensure that ewes receive the correct balance of micronutrients in a form which can be easily taken up and delivered quickly to their sites of action within the body. Significantly, Zinc, Manganese, Copper and Iron made available solely in a chelated form. Liquid Gold also contains nucleotides, which will boost red blood cell counts.

“The profitability of lamb production is inextricably linked to ewe fertility,” concluded Paul Elwood.