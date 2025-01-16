This charming country residence, located on the Tullymore Road, Broughshane, Ballymena, was built in the mid 18th Century.

It is steeped in history having been the ancestral home of the White family for two centuries and, perhaps most notably, Field Marshall Sir George Stuart White VC (‘the Hero of Ladysmith’).

The estate was sold in the 1940s and has been in the hands of the current owner’s family since the 1950s.

The impressive Georgian property is surrounded by circa 70 acres of attractive parkland.

Situated a short distance from Broughshane village, the property is convenient to Ballymena and the M2 motorway with excellent links to Belfast (approximately 40 minutes) and Belfast International Airport (approximately 30 minutes).

Courtyard and Walled Garden

An attractive stone built rhomboid shaped courtyard includes former coach houses, stables and cattle accommodation.

Several buildings are part lofted and have excellent potential for a range of domestic or commercial alternative uses, subject to the necessary planning permissions and consents being obtained.

In addition, to the side and rear of the courtyard and main residence are the remains of a walled garden, now in a state of disrepair and in need of landscaping, repairs to perimeter walls providing a pleasant amenity space in close proximity to the main residence.

Parkland

The property extends to around 70 acres and comprises good quality agricultural land laid out in suitable sized fields.

The fields all under grass at present and well fenced for stock. The parkland surrounding Whitehall has been carefully landscaped since the 18th century with a number of ancient trees interspersed in the fields near the main house.

In addition, there are small woodland copses and a pond.

Selling agent, J A McClelland & Sons, states: “The sale of this historic demesne provides a unique opportunity for a potential purchaser to carry out an extensive restoration project to create a comfortable family home or convert the property and its surrounding buildings for hospitality or commercial purposes.”

This property is on the market with a guide price of £1,500,000.

You can view the listing in full here or contact J A McClelland & Sons on 028 93 352727.

