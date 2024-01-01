THE Northern Lights NI Riding Club’s Winter Cash Jumping League reached fruition on December 10th with their Christmas Show.

A staggering total of approximately £1,300 was shared with league winners and they were really pleased to be able to ensure each rider that saw the league through to the final went home a bit richer.

There was a lovely relaxed atmosphere as the competitors already had the hard work done over the previous five weeks to earn their league placings.

To the delight of the younger riders, Santa made an appearance and treated them all to selection boxes and goodies!

Fancy Dress top 3 prize winners. (Pic: Northern Lights NI Riding Club)

League Results - Ponies

Cross-Poles:

1st Bronwyn O’Neill & Princess REME £60;

2nd Loreena Holmes & Lady £40;

Sinead Diver & Calida. (Pic: Northern Lights NI Riding Club)

3rd Karla O’Neill & Precious Pippa £30.

30/40cm:

1st Caitlyn Holmes & Lady £40;

2nd Karla O’Neill & Precious Pippa £25.

Rebecca Coulter & Portia with Beca Demirkol. (Pic: Northern Lights NI Riding Club)

Fancy Dress was judged by Santa (Mo of Mtm Upvc Doctor!).

The effort that everyone put into their festive costumes was fabulous though it did make the job of deciding on a winner soo difficult that three were selected – Tilly Lowry, Ailsa Purdy and Molly McFarland each receiving prizes and all that took part received a selection box.

50cm:

Joint 1st Cara Connelly & Annie £30;

Kyla McLaughlin & Ballyrobin Benson. (Pic: Northern Lights NI Riding Club)

Joint 1st Loreena Holmes & Lady £30;

2nd Oliver McGlinchey & Rosie £25;

3rd Ella Kirkpatrick & Paddy £20.

60cm:

1st Baran Demirkol & Slinky £60;

Joint 2nd Grace Clarke & John Jo £40;

Baran Demirkol on Slinky with mum & dad. (Pic: Northern Lights NI Riding Club

Joint 2nd Grace Neely & Polly £40;

3rd Erika Dixon & Rosie £35;

4th Oliver McGlinchey & Rosie £30;

5th Ella Kirkpatrick & Paddy £25;

6th Caitlyn Holmes & Lady £10.

70cm:

1st Grace Clarke & John Jo £65;

2nd Carla Dolan & Lady £40;

3rd Baran Demirkol & Slinky £35;

4th Rebecca Coulter & Portia £30;

5th Faith Lyndsey & Fendi £25;

Joint 6th Leah Hanson & Shadow’s Hulk (aka Hulk) £20;

Joint 6th Taylor Barkley & Sully £20.

80cm:

1st Rebecca Coulter & Portia £50;

2nd Rhianna Wylie & Betsy £30;

3rd Carla Dolan & Lady £25;

4th Leah Hanson & Shadow’s Hulk (aka Hulk) £15.

90cm:

1st Leah Wylie & Shadow £35.

1M:

No league placings.

League Results – Horses

60cm:

1st Sinead Diver & Calida £60.

70cm:

No league placings.

80cm:

1st - Kyla McLaughlin & Ballyrobin Benson £55

90cm:

Hollie Williamson & Ferro £60.

1M:

1st Kyla McLaughlin & Ballyrobin Benson £60.

1.10M:

1st Kyla McLaughlin & Ballyrobin Benson £30;

2nd Ross Morgan & Monty £20.

As well as receiving their cash prizes, the first placed winners were presented with a sash, a trophy and rosette; second and third place winners got a trophy and all competitors received rosettes.

Thank you to everyone for playing their part in making the Cash Jumping League such a success and an enjoyable experience for all.

A big shout out to all the helpers, setting up the night before or helping on the day; they couldn’t do this without you!

The Northern Lights NI Riding Club strives to ensure that everyone who attends their events either mounted or not that they have a good day; we welcome all and ensure inclusiveness; new members always welcome.

On a different note, they will be starting 2024 with their new Northern Lights Winter Woolies Showing Training Shows.

This will be a series of three shows with an emphasis on competitors taking away some learning in prep for the up-and-coming showing season.

Each class will have placed winners and sashes presented to all first places.

The Winter Woolies Shows will feed into the Easter Showing Extravaganza, as well as being a great opportunity to prep for Balmoral. Entries are £13 for non-members and £10 members – pre-entry via Facebook with the exception of late entries or entries on the day incurring a £5 fee.

All at Northern Lights Riding Club would like to thank everyone for their support over the last year and wish everyone a very festive Christmas and Happy New Year.

Date for Your Diary

28th January 2024 – Northern Lights Winter Woolies Showing Training Show at Riding for Disabled Coleraine. Entries close Thursday 25th January 8pm.