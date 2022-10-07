The two-day celebration begins on Saturday 15 October, when you can immerse yourself in the best local produce through the self-guided Bushmills Taste Trail.

With over 20 participating establishments, it’s a great opportunity to explore Bushmills’ independent businesses who are looking forward to serving up their ‘festival specials’ to you.

A Taste Causeway event will take place throughout the day at The Designerie with tastings, workshops and cookery demos or head to the Visitor Information Centre for further sampling opportunities.

Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival will run from Saturday 15 to Sunday 16 October 2022

The Salmon Fisheries will be open throughout the weekend on Saturday from 10am-4.30pm and Sunday 11am-5pm, while the historic Bushmills Distillery will be open on Saturday with guided walking tours allowing you to find out more about the heritage of the renowned industry.

Tours should be booked online in advance by going to www.bushmills.com

On Sunday, the village will be transformed into a street market filled with traders from Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market and Taste Causeway producers.

The event is part funded by DAERA – NI Regional Food Programme, supported by the Bushmills Business Association, Taste Causeway, Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market, Inland Fisheries, and the Bushmills Distillery. This event is part of the Giant Taste of Causeway Coast & Glens campaign, sponsored by Tourism NI.

Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival will see the village transformed into a street market scene on Sunday 16 October where you’ll be greeted by the traders from Naturally North Coast andGlens Artisan Market and Taste Causeway producers

Taste testing tours will be available at Bushmills Distillery as part of the festival programme