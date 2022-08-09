A ‘golden day’ planned for the NI Limousin Cattle Club elite sale

There are 37 animals forward for the sale being held on Saturday 20 August, all personally selected by renowned Harrison and Hetherington auctioneer, James Little.

During a visit to Northern Ireland earlier in the summer, James was very impressed with the quality of the cattle he viewed, and believes this is a rare and exciting event for buyers, with cattle from some of the top herds in Northern Europe on offer.

With nine elite males and 28 elite females, there is a unique opportunity to purchase a female to start a herd or a bull to raise one to the next level.

Balmoral Show Champion 2022 selected for the sale. Image: Agri Images/Alfie Shaw

Among the cattle on offer are champions from the summer show circuit, including the Balmoral Show 2022 Supreme Champion.

The judge on the day is Craig Ridley, owner of the world-famous Haltcliffe Limousin herd and current president of the British Limousin Cattle Society.

Craig paid tribute to the hard work and endeavour of the families involved, which have resulted in the wealth of bloodlines in the catalogue, producing some of the very best of Limousin genetics.

NI Limousin Cattle Club chairman, Brian McAuley, commented: “This sale will bring some exceptional cattle together.

28 elite females selected for this one-off offering from N.I. herds

“It really is about quality over quantity.

“Our breeders compete at the highest level, as seen again at the recent sale in Carlisle, where Northern Ireland breeders took home three of the top four prices on the day, breaking the calf price record.

“We would also like to thank all who have contributed to this extraordinary sale, James Little for selecting the catalogue, photographer Alfie Shaw, our sponsors Bank of Ireland and all the vendors who have put forward stock,” he concluded.

The pre-sale show will commence at 11 am on 20 August, and online bidding is available through Marteye (https://ballymena.marteye.ie/auctions/sqYEIjc2CTI5a7K9PVdu).