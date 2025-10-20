A historic day at Portrush Point To Point horse races

The 11-year-old gelding owned by Jennifer O’Kane and John Hegarty was running at his home track with six other horses also out to win the race. It was a tense race for his many fans and Kings Jet wasn’t going away coming to the second last fence but as is usually the case Winged leader scaled the last fence, extended his lead to six and a half lengths and took his 34th win setting a new record for the modern era of the sport.

The applause from the crowd confirmed that it was a popular win and a fitting tribute to his owners and to David Christie his trainer, David Christie Junior who rides him out every day, the team at Leginn House stables and Barry O’Neill his jockey. While David Christie and Barry O’Neill had lots to celebrate with this win they had to attend to the next race. This turned out to be a hard fought race between The Leginn House stable mates of My Life Be Like and Fortune Lad with My Life Be Like taking the win by 1 length. This gave trainer David Christie two wins and a second place for the day and owners S.J Hegarty and J. O’Kane a win and a second place.

Entries for racing closed on Tuesday, October 7 and 67 horses were entered. IHRB track inspector Leo Gracey inspected the track on Thursday, October 9 and gave the going as good to yielding. On race day 39 horses declared for racing and provided exciting racing for all those who attended under perfect weather conditions.

Race 1 Maiden Race for 4 year old was sponsored by Dennison Commercials.

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Robyn’s Jet with Groom Jansseen Hill.

1st Rattlin Home Owned by Turbine Syndicate and trained by Garrett L Murphy

2nd The Mourne Rambler Owned by Mary Turley and trained by Pat Turley

3rd Stenka Razin Owned by Matchmaker Syndicate and trained by Robert James

Race 2 Maiden Race for 5 year old geldings was sponsored by Dennison JCB

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Sundance Square with Groom Jansseen Hill

1st Tobyshill owned by Wilson Dennison and trained by Caroline McCaldin

2nd Beans on Toast owned by Thomas Steele and trained by Pat Turley

3rd Kenzo Des Bruyeres owned by Mossy Fen Stables Partnership and trained by Eamon M Doyle

Race 3 Maiden Race for 5 year old and upwards mares was sponsored by Royal Court Hotel

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Picture of You with Groom Sam Curling

Picture of You owned by Zoe Doyle and trained by Sam Curling was the winner and only finisher in this race

Race 4 Open Lightweight race was sponsored by Porter & Co

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Streets of Doyen with Groom Eimear Fallon

1st Winged Leader owned by John Hegarty and Jennifer Okane and trained by David Christie

2nd Kings Jet owned by Nice but Dim Syndicate and trained by CWJ Farrell

3rd Now where or when owned by The Moo Neigh Syndicate and trained by SRB Crawford

Race 5 Winners of Three was sponsored by Drenagh Sawmills

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by My Life Be Like with Groom Jansseen Hill

1st My Life Be Like owned by Shane Wilson & Jamesy Hagan Partnership and trained by David Christie

2nd Fortune Lad owned by S.J. Hegarty and J. O’Kane and trained by David Christie

3rd Southey owned by Peita McAlister and trained by SRB Crawford

Race 6 Maiden Race for 6 Y O and upwards Geldings was Sponsored by Coleraine Plant Hire

Best turned out was won by Beg To Differ with Groom Jim Doyle

1st Dunaird owned by P.J. McBurney and trained by Gerald Quinn

2nd Beg To Differ owned and Trained by Sam Curling

3rd Colvin owned by Martin Johnson & Samual McCullough and trained by SRB Crawford

The Route Hunt is indebted to all the volunteers on the day as without them it would not be possible to run the races. Thanks goes to the volunteers and hunt members and to all the owners and trainers who entered their horses and who attended on the day

The hunt is also indebted to the race sponsors and the turnout sponsor and would encourage everyone to support these business, to Horse Racing Ireland for their grant and to Ian McMaw for the use of his land for the event .

The hunt also wish to thank those landowners and farmers, over whose land we hunt, for their kindness and cooperation throughout the season. We look forward to a successful 2025 /2026 season and the Spring Point to Point in March 2026.

Anyone wishing to help at the next Point to Point or wishing to sponsor a race or half race, a fence or turnout or wishing to place an ad in the racecard can contact Hazel Kelly The Point To Point Secretary on 0775 956 3183.

1 . Race 5 winner My Life Be Like Race 5 winner My Life Be Like. (Photo: Valiant Fotography) Photo: valiantfotography.com Photo Sales

2 . Race 6 winner Dunaird Race 6 winner Dunaird. (Photo: Valiant Fotography) Photo: valiantfotography.com Photo Sales

3 . Race 4 winner Winged Leader Race 4 winner Winged Leader. (Photo: Valiant Fotography) Photo: valiantfotography.com Photo Sales