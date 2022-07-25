Mr Duncan passed away peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital on Saturday 23 July.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots paid tribute to Mr Duncan during his visit to Antrim Show on Saturday.

He said it was a “sad day” for the show following news of Mr Duncan’s death.

Fred Duncan. Image: Bairds of Antrim Funeral Directors/Facebook

“I’d like to extend my condolences to the show and the Duncan family,” the Minister added.

“I met Fred many years ago, he was a gentleman and will be a huge loss to the farming community.”

In a post shared to Facebook, Ulster Ayrshire Cattle Club said: “The club wish to pass on their condolences and sympathies to the family of club member Fred Duncan of the Largyvale herd who sadly passed away on Saturday.

“He willl be greatly missed at club trips of which he was always a fan.”

Holstein Northern Ireland have also passed on condolences to the Duncan family at this sad time.

Mr Duncan, late of ‘Largy House’, Crumlin, was the dearly beloved husband of the late Maureen, much loved father of Robert, Helen and Rodger, devoted grandfather of Michael, Paul, Christopher, James, Suzanne, Kirsty, Orla and Rory, and loving father in law to Janet, Ian and Becky.