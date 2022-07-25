Mr Duncan passed away peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital on Saturday 23 July.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots paid tribute to Mr Duncan during his visit to Antrim Show on Saturday.
He said it was a “sad day” for the show following news of Mr Duncan’s death.
“I’d like to extend my condolences to the show and the Duncan family,” the Minister added.
“I met Fred many years ago, he was a gentleman and will be a huge loss to the farming community.”
In a post shared to Facebook, Ulster Ayrshire Cattle Club said: “The club wish to pass on their condolences and sympathies to the family of club member Fred Duncan of the Largyvale herd who sadly passed away on Saturday.
“He willl be greatly missed at club trips of which he was always a fan.”
Holstein Northern Ireland have also passed on condolences to the Duncan family at this sad time.
Mr Duncan, late of ‘Largy House’, Crumlin, was the dearly beloved husband of the late Maureen, much loved father of Robert, Helen and Rodger, devoted grandfather of Michael, Paul, Christopher, James, Suzanne, Kirsty, Orla and Rory, and loving father in law to Janet, Ian and Becky.
Mr Duncan’s remains will leave his home ‘Largy House’ tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1.30pm for a service of thanksgiving in Killead Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the adjoining burying ground. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, should be made payable by cheque to Cystic Fibrosis Trust c/o Bairds of Antrim, 71 Church Street, Antrim, BT41 4BE or visit bairdsfuneralservice.com to donate online. A family notice reads: “Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sons, daughter, grandchildren and the entire family circle.”