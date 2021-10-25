Mr Steele passed away peacefully at his home on 22 October.

He was the dearly loved husband of Beverley, much-loved father of Patrick and Andrew, loving father-in-law of Rachael and devoted grandfather of Jack and Sam.

Many tributes have been paid to the well-known vet, whose passing has been described as a “huge loss to the veterinary and equine world”.

Beneath the notice posted on Norman McBriar & Son Funeral Directors Facebook page, people shared their fond memories of Mr Steele.

One person described him as a “vet away ahead of his time”, while another said Mr Steele was a “true gentleman and most wonderful vet”.

Another post read: “Bruce was such a kind guy and a great vet, but a true gentleman who had time for everyone”.

Mr Steele qualified from Trinity College Dublin in 1972 and worked alongside his father, Tommy, until 1983.

It was then, he established The Equine Veterinary Clinic in Hillsborough.

He travelled extensively throughout his career, examining horses across all fields of equestrian sport, including race horses, show jumpers, polo ponies, eventers and general riding.

His client base spanned across Europe, with Mr Steele providing his services to people as far away as South America and the USA.

He was the team veterinary surgeon for the Irish and American show jumping teams and was an FEI veterinary surgeon for over 20 years.