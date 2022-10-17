Drawing livestock, crowds and exhibitors from all four corners of the UK there is a packed schedule, including the trade event and seminars dedicated to livestock farming.

Exhibitors travelling from Northern Ireland include the Duftons from Kilkeel, Co Down; the team from Jalex livestock, Antrim; and JCB commercials in Newtownards.

Organised by the UK’s leading livestock auctioneers, Harrison and Hetherington, and taking place at its Borderway Centre in Carlisle, Agri Expo has established itself as a key agri industry event.

With mainline sponsors, Morrisons, Norbrook, and Carrs Billington, highlights of the day include 22 national prime sheep classes, 25 national suckled calf and cattle classes, pedigree classes, young handler classes and the David Allen Stockperson of the Year Competition.

Agri Expo will also host five breed society shows; the Border British Blue Club Calf Show; Simmental Regional Calf Show; Beef Shorthorn National Calf Show; Aberdeen Angus Winter National Show; and the Hereford National Calf Show.

In the region of 850 head of sheep and cattle will pass under the watchful eye of a talented line-up of judges; Allan Wight of Crawford will judge the sheep classes, Michael Alford from Collumpton, Devon, will judge the commercial cattle classes, and Duncan Semple of Argyllshire will judge the baby beef. Judging the Mule Gimmer Lamb class is Cumbrian farmer, Trevor Foster. Pedigree judges are Fraser Cormack, Pamela Nicol, Chall Pearsons, William McMordie and Varrie Loggie.

Following last year’s inauguration, the David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award will, for the second time, be awarded to someone recognised for their passion for the industry and its future. Last year’s winner John Gent was the first to receive the award and described it as overwhelming and an honour.

Returning this year are the H&H Land and Estates seminars, aiming to explore and debate a variety of current industry challenges and changes. There will be two sessions taking place on the day: ‘The Future of Farming in Northern England’ and ‘Farmstock Futures Live Debate’.

Also returning this year is the David Allen Stockperson of the Year competition which is being run in conjunction with David Allen, The British Charolais Cattle Society, NEMSA and Cumbrian Young Farmers. The competition is open to pairs of young farmers club members ages 12-26 who will be put through their paces in three classes for stock-judging, EBV’s and stock valuation. The top three pairs will receive a cash prize and the overall winners will be presented with a trophy. Registration takes place on the day.

In addition to the livestock classes, Borderway Agri Expo is a hub for networking and showcasing the latest industry trends and developments with around 120 trade stands attending the event. All experts in their field, they offer visitors the chance to browse and converse in the latest machinery, technology, and innovation which they can utilise at home to improve productivity and efficiency. Included in this line-up is a number of breed society stands, which give breeders the chance to assess options from a breeding and genetic point of view, this is especially topical given the current economic climate.

The Gift Ring is another popular feature of Agri Expo and is an Aladdin’s cave of small businesses operating in the north of England. From artists to bakers and everything in between, this is the perfect opportunity for visitors to start their Christmas shopping, or even just grab a treat for themselves.

The official charity for this year’s event will be the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, established in 2017 following Doddie Weir OBE’s announcement that he was suffering with Motor Neuron Disease (MND). Since his diagnosis Doddie has dedicated his life to helping seek further research with the aim of creating a world free from MND. Various fundraising efforts will take place throughout the day, including the sale of two prime lambs by auction. The lambs have been generously donated and will go under the hammer by auctioneer James Little in the main exhibition hall, just prior to the cattle championships.

For the first time ever, this year’s event will be fully livestreamed with guest commentators Libby Clarke (from Northern Ireland) and Andy Frazier doing the talking across the commercial cattle classes, and Scott Brown taking the mic for the sheep classes. All three are notable names across the broadcasting circuit and it is a real step up for the event to have them present Agri Expo to a world-wide audience.

Scott Donaldson, Managing Director for Harrison and Hetherington, commented: “The demand for livestreaming has been building for a number of years pre-pandemic, however, we were blown away with how many people from across the globe followed the event on social media last year.

"After a successful introduction at UK Dairy Expo earlier in the year, it was an obvious addition to Agri Expo and I am delighted to have such fantastic and renowned commentators on board. I think this is testament to the reputation the event has built and is an exciting prospect going forward,” he concluded.

Dedicated to the UK beef and sheep industries, Borderway Agri Expo returns on Friday 28 October with over 850 head of livestock entries across the commercial cattle, sheep and pedigree shows.

Gates open to the public at 8am. Entry and parking is free. For further information please visit: borderwayagriexpo.co.uk

