A man and two women, all aged in their 20s, have been arrested following the death of a child at an address in the Windmill Court area of Dungannon on Sunday 13 October.

A post mortem will take place to determine the cause of death, however, the death is currently being treated as suspicious, police have said.

There are no further details at this time.