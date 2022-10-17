A man in his 20s has died following a serious accident on the Monaghan Road, near Middletown, County Armagh, police have confirmed
Police can confirm that a man aged in his 20s has died following a road traffic collision on the Monaghan Road, near Middletown, County Armagh, today (Monday 17 October).
By Joanne Knox
The man was the driver of a white Audi A3 car that was involved in a collision with a white Volvo lorry shortly before 6am on Monday morning.An investigation is underway and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured it on their dash cam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 245 17/10/22.
The Monaghan Road has now reopened to traffic.
