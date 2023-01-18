Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “We were notified of the fire just after 6am and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services. Tragically, a man died at the property.

"The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.”

Advertisement

Mark Deeney, Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), added: “On Wednesday 18 January at 5.39am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a two storey terraced house in Edinburgh Park, Omagh.

Police can confirm that a man aged in his 50s has died following a fire at a residential property in the Edinburgh Park area of Omagh today, Wednesday 18 January.

“Three fire appliances attended the incident - one from Omagh, one from Dromore and one from Fintona. Firefighters rescued a man from the house and extinguished the fire.

"They administered first aid to the casualty, but tragically he died at the scene.

Advertisement