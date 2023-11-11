A memorable evening for Burnside herd as Beef Shorthorn breeders enjoy annual dinner and prize giving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Special guests for the evening were Matthew Thomson and his wife Beth of the Shawhill herd based at Lockerbie. Matthew judged both the pedigree and commercial sections of the herds competition.

Matthew gave an excellent slide presentation using photographs of all the herds that he had visited, before moving on to the presentation of prizes. There was a significant amount of travelling to complete to visit the 28 herds entered, which was spread across the six counties.

He did an excellent job of organising the class winners between both the large and small herds categories and picking his overall champion.

Overall champions the McAllister family and Reserve champions the Henderson family pictured with Ian Stewart. (Pic: NI Beef Shorthorn Club)

It proved a memorable evening for the Burnside herd of William McAlister who not only scooped the overall championship but also the awards for champion bull calf, reserve champion stock bull and reserve champion heifer calf. Reserve overall went to the Croft herd owned by Richard Henderson from Trillick who also won awards for champion heifer calf and reserve champion cow family.

It was encouraging to see several recently established herds featuring in the awards. Leanne Green’s Derriaghy herd won the reserve champion small pedigree herd, overall champion stock bull and reserve champion individual heifer. Alwyn and Adam Armour picked up the champion brood cow with Woodvale Tessa M444. Rachel Jordan’s Annaghanoon herd won champion heifer and reserve champion brood cow. The Mullaglass herd of Richard Henning won champion junior bull with Mullaglass Santiago and reserve champion in the best large herd category. The Craigfaddock herd of David Alexander won champion cow family with the Lady Annetta family.

The commercial herd section, for those suckler producers using a Beef Shorthorn bull, was introduced in 2018 and saw entries more than double on the year. This was a close contest with the eventual winner being Barry Fitzsimmons from the Bawnforth herd from Ballynahinch who also lifted the award for best stock bull and best group of steers.

Runner-up was cattle producers Kenny and Alison Hopper from Cookstown who also picked up awards for best group of heifers, best bull calf and heifer calf. Rachel Jordan picked up awards for best heifer calf, stock bull and bull calf.

Grace Jordan receives a first place for Annaghanoon Shorthorns. (Pic: NI Beef Shorthorn Club)

Thanks go to Michael McIlhatton and his staff at the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, not only for a superb meal but also outstanding service throughout the evening. The beef was supplied by Croobview Meats and was (of course) Beef Shorthorn.

Results

Small Herd

Champion: William McAllister, Burnside.

Overall champion commercial herd, Fitzsimmons family. (Pic: NI Beef Shorthorn Club)

Reserve Champion: Leanne Green, Derriaghy.

Stock bull: 1st Leanne Green, Bethlehem Malton EX94.

Brood cow: 1st Alwyn and Adam Armour, Woodvale Tessa M444.

Cow family: 1st Ian and Linda Stewart- Lovely family.

Individual heifer: 1st Leanne Green, Aberdona Rothes Rainbow.

Junior bull: 1st Percy Lindsay, Rigg Thomas.

Bull Calf: 1st William McAlister, Burnside Thor.

Heifer calf: 1st William McAlister, Burnside Lovely Madonna T685.

Group of heifers: 1st Ian and Linda Stewart, Glassmullagh.

Large Herd

Champion: Richard Henderson, Croft Herd.

Reserve Champion: Mullaglass Herd, Richard Henning.

Stock bull: 1st Sean Cosgrove, Finn Willow 4th.

Brood cow: 1st Rachel Jordan, Croobview Lady Anna.

Cow family: 1st David Alexander, Lady Annetta Family.

Individual heifer: 1st Rachel Jordan, Annaghanoon Lady Sarah.

Junior bull: 1st Richard Henning, Mullaglass Santiago.

Bull calf: 1st Tom and Colm McGuigan, Cooper-0515-4.

Heifer calf: 1st Richard Henderson, Croft Tilly.

Group of heifers: 1st Dr Peter Fitzgerald, Retained heifers.

Overall Pedigree Category Winners

Champion herd: William McAllister, Burnside.

Reserve: Richard Henderson, Croft.

Stock Bull

Champion: Leanne Green, Bethlehem Malton EX94.

Reserve: William McAllister- Lightning of Skailhouse.

Brood Cow

Champion: Alwyn & Adam Armour, Woodvale Tessa M444.

Reserve: Rachel Jordan, Croobview Lady Anna.

Cow Family

Champion: David Alexander, Lady Annetta family.

Reserve: Richard Henderson, Millicent family.

Individual Heifer

Champion: Rachel Jordan, Annaghanoon Lady Sarah.

Reserve: Leanne Green, Aberdona Rothes Rainbow.

Junior Bull

Champion: Richard Henning, Mullaglass Santiago.

Reserve: Percy Lindsay, Rigg Thomas.

Bull Calf

Champion: William McAllister, Burnside Thor.

Reserve: Tom and Colm McGuigan, Cooper-0515-4.

Heifer Calf

Champion: Richard Henderson, Croft Tilly.

Reserve: William McAllister, Burnside Lovely Madonna T685.

Group of Heifers

Champion: Dr Peter Fitzgerald, Retained heifers.

Reserve: Ian and Linda Stewart, Glassmullagh.

Overall Commercial Herd

Champion: Barry Fitzsimons.

Reserve: Kenny and Alison Hopper.

Stock Bull

1st Barry Fitzsimons, Cooper Nimrod.

Best Group of Heifers

1st Kenny and Alison Hopper.

Group of Steers

1st Barry Fitzsimons

Best Heifer Calf

1st Rachel Jordan.

Best Bull Calf