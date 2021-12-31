A & N Lewis, Doagh & Dist, loft report

Ronnie Williamson pictured presenting the young lady and family with their Christmas Charity gift

2021 was another top season for the brothers winning 14 x 1sts plus numerous other prizes, hence the report. Many thanks for your help in compiling this report.

Question 1. THE BEGINNING: YOUR HISTORY IN THE SPORT - WHEN YOU BEGAN? WHAT MADE YOU BEGIN? WHOS BIRDS DID YOU START WITH?

We are the fourth generation of pigeon fanciers in our family starting with James McGrugan (our great grandfather) then his son, Jimmy McGrugan (our grandfather) and then his son Jim (our uncle).

Champion My Shadow - The No1 Producer - Now Online - Glenn McNeilly

This is the basis of our experience and opportunities in pigeon racing and we dedicate any success to the entire family circle including our parents who have helped in many ways over the years. Ironically our grandfather was in the same class in school as the Legendary John Patterson of Ballylesson who started pigeons in Doagh.

In 2001 we built our first shed which was in the garden of Jim McGrugan which was an 18x8ft shed and with the help of local fanciers gathered a team of young birds to go racing with. Also to note that our parents had bought six young birds from Cyril Fletcher which were Wildermeersh lines and would go on to breed two section winners from France and the breeding line still exists in our stock loft which has bred countless birds to fly and win on channel and in France for us and many others.

We thought we were going to win everything but it was not that easy as everyone knows. We distinctly remember John Blair who raced in the next garden having thirteen birds in front of us one saturday afternoon! That wasn’t a good day at the office. Our first win didn’t come to 2003 when a gift bird from Geoffrey Douglas (Lurgan) won a young bird race from Mallow. We can assure you that a good night was to be had in McConnells of Doagh then! After this we moved to our present address which has obviously expanded into the team we have today.

Question 2. CURRENT FLYING ORGANISATIONS

Champion Dark Destroyer- 3rd INFC N Sect Skibbereen - A & N Lewis.

We have only ever flown in Doagh & District HPS of which we are very proud of and thankful to all past and present members and committee who have kept it a success for many years. Doagh & District are part of the NIPA in Section C - Irish National Flying Club which is the hardest racing europe to Northern Ireland.

Question 3. THE LOFT - STRUCTURE, LENGTH, HOW MANY?

Lofts are all wooden structures with various traps and avaiaries on the front. Old Bird Loft is a total of 25 x 8ft - Young Bird Loft is 12 x 8 ft - Stock Loft is 16 x 6 f. Average number of birds sent for the season is roughly 18 per week.

Question 4. RACING METHODS ETC. OLD & YOUNG - FEEDING, SYSTEMS ETC.

Anthony & Norman - A & N Lewis - Doagh & Dist - pictured with their awards won in the 2021 season

We race the widowhood system for old birds and young birds we just race together. We feed a mixture of Beyers/Vanrobaeys/Versa Laga/Barley

Question 5. TREATMENTS - WHAT USED? WHEN USED?

Birds are tested prior to breeding and racing and treated accordingly. All birds have the Paramxyo jag in November. Products used would be Schreoder Tollisan and Rhonfried.

Question 6 . BREEDING

Champion Rushvale Percilla - No1 Producing Hen - Now Online - G McNeilly.

All birds are paired in January and pre paired around christmas time for a couple of days to help settle to boxes easier.

Question 7. THE STOCK BIRDS - STRAINS, FAMILIES ETC.

Stock birds are mainly from birds that are winning and carry winning lines with additional birds added each year to try and improve.

Question 8. RACING RESULTS OVER THE YEARS - CLUB/OPEN/NATIONALS ETC.

In club racing we have been 1st Open NIPA Rosscrea from 21,391 birds and this year we have won 15 first prizes. Many other first prizes have been won over the years. National racing results only have been the following: Rosscarbery and Skibbereen 251 and 257 miles - National racing only Open results - 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 6th,7th, 8th, 8th, 9th,10th, 13th, 15th, 18th, 22nd plus many other top 100 positions in all Ireland racing. Sennen Cove & Penzance 322 and 319 miles Open National racing only Open results- 3rd, 9th,11th, 16th, 19th, 31st, 35th,37th. Lambelle 458 miles & St Malo 461 miles France NIPA National racing only Open results - 4th, 5th,10th,11th,18th, 30th, 34th. INFC Friendship National 472 miles - 2nd, 14th, 23rd – INFC Kings Cup Merit Award Plus RPRA Awards

Question 9. OUTSTANDING RACE BIRDS/STOCK BIRDS ETC.

Le Premier - 1st club, 1st Section C, 5th Open National St Malo 461 – At Stock - Bred “Jimmy” - Winner: 1st Club, 1st Section C, 4th Open National Lambelle. He is sire many times over to countless prizewinners on the channel for us and many others. We think that his line has bred over 20 birds to fly from France to Ireland. “9th Open Cock” - Schelle Bros - Won 9th Open INFC Penzance Y/B National. His line has bred over 8 x 1sts and is Grandsire to this years ‘Who Dares Wins’ Race Hotspot winner 2021 - plus has bred 6 x top ten National Open positions – “The Unrung Sheriff” (Bred over 25 x 1st prizes obtained from Jeff Greenaway). Pigeons from Alan Darragh, Wayne Doonan, Mr & Mrs Suitters, J&L Smyth, Derek Nicholls (Premier Stud), Alan Kelly and John Wheatcroft make up today’s team.

Question 10 - ANYTHING I MISSED?

In 2021 we won: 14 x 1st prizes – NIPA Section C Channel Fancier Of The Year – NIPA Section C Old Bird Of The Year - Charles Hunniford Trophy for best average in Skibbereen INFC - 29 x Trophies in Total .

Question 11. TO FINISH- ANY ONE SPECIAL - SPECIAL MENTION - YOUR VIEWS ON THE SPORt

We would like to dedicate all our success to our entire family circle for the support and encouragement they have provided. We would like to thank all at Doagh & District HPS, the NIPA and INFC for all their hard work in making pigeon racing a success in this country.

STOP PRESS: Anthony & Norman will offer to the fancy a small select draft of their winning bloodlines. On offer will be sons/dtrs – brothers/sisters – to their top performers. The birds will be on offer on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site. The birds will be online after the weekend. Keep an eye on the website.

To view the birds on offer in each sale (only a small select draft in each sale) log in to: www.pigeoncraic.com/auction

GLENN McNEILLY – BALLYCLARE

Numerous top awards have been won over the years, but since his return to the sport in 2013, his results have just got better and better as each year passes.

Glenn’s present day family are the Gaby Vandenabeele sourced from M & D Evans. Numerous awards have been won with Glenn’s present day bloodlines.

STOP PRESS: It is with deep regret Glenn has taken the decision to retire from his beloved sport. All birds will be offered.

This is a golden opportunity for the fancy to obtain present day winning pigeons judged on present day performances not past performances.

The final draft is now online – 25 birds divided into three parts. This is the final opportunity for the fancy to obtain top winning bloodlines.

Some of the stock on offer includes Champions: “My Shadow” (No 1 Stock Cock), “Percilla” (No 1 Stock Hen), “Rushvale Lady” (Winner: 1st Sect & 5th Open NIPA St Malo O/B Nat 2021), “Master Ice” (Bred by M & D Evans – Direct Son Of “IceMan”), “Batt Lady” (Bred by M & D Evans – ½ Sister to “Bob De Batt”), “Young Alexander” (Bred by M & D Evans – Direct Son Of 2 x 1st Nat Winners), “Percilla Pride” (Only One On Offer – Direct Dtr of “Glenn’s Pride” – Winner: 1st N Sect & 2nd Open INFC Y/L Nat - x “Percilla” – No 1 Stock Hen) “Keep Her Lit” (Bred Esp to continue the winnig gene – Only One In Sale – A LateBred Dtr Direct Off Two Racing Champions: “Rushvale Flyer” x “Rushvale Lady”) “Rushvale Lady Mamie” (Winner 49th Open INFC Sennen Cove Y/L Nat 2021) Plus many more top class stock on offer – The final chance to obtain present day top winning bloodlines.

The online auction has started- Ending 28/29/30 December at 8pm and 8.30pm – please check the closing time.

To view the birds on offer in each sale (only a small select draft in each sale) log in to: www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

XMAS CHARITY ONLINE AUCTION

The Xmas Charity Online Auction was held recently with the final result an outstanding success.

Ronnie Williamson and Paul Gregg – Gregg Bros & McCandless – would like to thank all who supported their auction and wish the purchasers all the very best wishes.

Many thanks to all concerned – Ronnie and Paul