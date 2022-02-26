A new model for a post antibiotic era

Williams Family, Gwythrian

It is available to be given as a bolus to the lamb, it is also included in their lamb colostrum.

Every dose of Monoshield Lamb colostrum contains the same dose as one Monoshield Lamb bolus. The bolus is smaller than a “Tic Tac mint” thus making it easy to administer right at the back of the tongue.

The on-farm feedback has been very positive.

Here is what some of the customers say about MonoShield Lamb (Formerly called Panatec Lamb):

Richard Jerman, Wern Farm, Herefordshire: “Historically, we were losing a few lambs to watery mouth despite blanket treating everything with antibiotics. Since we have been using MonoShield we have not had one single case of watery mouth and have not used any antibiotics.”

Dafydd Evan, Ty Mawr, Denbighshire: “Every new born lamb at Ty Mawr was given Monoshield at birth; there was not a single case of scours among those animals. It worked every time, we had a 100% success rate. We know that the E. coli was still there because we missed giving MonoShield to a few lambs and they scoured and died, it just shows how effective it is.”

Peter and Emily Jones, Garnwen Farm, Tregaron: “All lambs are given a MonoShield tablet at birth and I can honestly say we haven’t lost a single lamb to watery mouth since switching to MonoShield. We purchased a few cade lambs last year which were showing symptoms of watery mouth soon after their arrival here. I gave them two tablets and repeated the dose the following morning, I was amazed by their recovery. We are now three years antibiotic and watery mouth-free.”

The Williams Family (from Gwythrian, Llŷn Peninsula, Wales) added: “We run 1,300 ewes scanning around 190% and in the past two seasons since using MonoShield we have only used one bottle of antibiotics at lambing time which is quite remarkable. MonoShield gives us peace of mind; the tablets are doing the job we needed them to do and we wouldn’t lamb without them now.”

MonoShield is a Novel Iodophor Technology developed by the National University of Ireland and works out at just 28p per lamb.