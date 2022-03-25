A new online app for private water supplies has been launched in Northern Ireland

A private water supply is one that is not provided by the public water company.

In Northern Ireland there are approximately 1,200 single dwellings, mainly in rural and remote areas, that get their water from a private supply such as a borehole or natural spring.

Welcoming the development of the on-line application, DAERA Minister, Edwin Poots, said: “The importance of safe drinking water is critical for human health, for business and the economy.

Image: www.daera-ni.gov.uk

“A lot of single supplies are in rural areas and it is important that we meet the need of our rural communities to ensure they know how to protect their water supply to ensure it is both safe and sufficient.”

The minister is encouraging people to use the new app to find out how they can take action to protect their water supply from contamination.

The new development allows owners and users of single private water supplies to obtain advice on water quality.

They will be asked to answer questions specific to their private water supply, and obtain recommendations based on the information they provide.

It will raise awareness of the risks associated with using a single private well, the sufficiency of the water supply, the protection surrounding the well and the location of the well in relation to activities which can pose a risk of contamination to the water supply such as septic tanks and storage of fuel and pesticides.

The app will then provide recommendations on corrective action to improve water quality.

The new Single Private Well web application was developed in collaboration with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency’s Drinking Water Inspectorate and DAERA Digital Services Division.