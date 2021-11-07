A packed agenda so far for the members of Finvoy YFC

The show is always a big date in the club’s calendar and is one all members are actively involved with. The members had a great night celebrating with all those involved in the running of the show.

On the 28th August, the club held its charity cycle event, 80 miles for 80 years of Finvoy YFC. Participants headed off to Larne for an 8am start to the cycle for Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Members cycled along the coastal route through Carnlough, Ballycastle, Portrush, Coleraine, Ballymoney and finishing off at the club president’s house in Finvoy, covering 80 miles to celebrate the club’s 80th anniversary. Members also collected money for Air Ambulance in Ballycastle and Ballymoney. The event was a real success, with lots of support from the public on the day.

On 6th September, the first club meeting of the winter programme took place. It was a night of ice-breakers, inflatable assault courses, games and pizza. Members had good nights craic and were glad to welcome nine new members to the club.

The second club meeting took place on the 20th September when the club travelled to the Jet Centre, Coleraine, for some ten pin bowling, arcade games and a trip to McDonald’s on the way home.

Members took part in the public speaking heats at Ballymoney High School on the 6th October. October also saw a club meeting at McMaster’s Butchers in Broughshane for a butcher’s talk and demonstration. Everyone got the chance to get stuck in!

On the 15th October, members got all dressed up and headed to the Tullyglass in Ballymena for the County Antrim dinner. The club had prize winners for Dairy Cattle, Club Leader Of The Year and Most Efficient Club Of The Year.