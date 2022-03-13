A pie is one of those foods that elicits excitement and transcends seasons
Next week is British Pie Week and the perfect excuse to celebrate this comforting food institution.
A pie is one of those foods that elicits excitement and transcends the seasons. It’s as equally feasible to enjoy a warm pie with salad and a zingy dressing in summer as it is to serve with buttery mash and lashings of gravy in the chilly winter months.
When I go into a restaurant and order a pie I expect that this will mean a filling completely encased in pastry. Placing stew in a dish and topping with a piece of pre-cooked ready made puff pastry does not constitute a pie. I’ve ordered pie in some reputable places and expected a properly made one. Instead I’ve been served stew in an enamel dish, like one our family dog used to have her dinner from, barely covered with pastry and been charged a king’s ransom for the privilege. When you prebake pastry and allow it to sit in a hot kitchen it explodes like a puffball when you cut into it. For a perfect pie the base should be a blindbaked shortcrust based, with a meat generous filling and topped with a flaky or puff pastry topping. Here the filling is chicken and leek, suspended in a creamy sauce.
Serve hot from the oven into the middle of the table with some buttery mash as an accompaniment.
This recipe is also nice served cold with a salad in the warmer months
The exception to the pastry rule would be a mashed potato topped pie like a cottage or fish one.
The recipe here is for a real crowd pleasing fish pie. Even the most vehement hater of fish could be swayed with this.
If you go to a fishmonger they’ll be able to provide you with a mixture of different fish suitable to be made into a pie and it’s a more economical method than buying whole fillets to cut up.
Fish is added to a creamy sauce, topped with mash and then gratinated with cheddar.
A golden, bubbling dish of deliciousness.