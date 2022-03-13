A pie is one of those foods that elicits excitement and transcends seasons

A pie is one of those foods that elicits excitement and transcends the seasons. It’s as equally feasible to enjoy a warm pie with salad and a zingy dressing in summer as it is to serve with buttery mash and lashings of gravy in the chilly winter months.

When I go into a restaurant and order a pie I expect that this will mean a filling completely encased in pastry. Placing stew in a dish and topping with a piece of pre-cooked ready made puff pastry does not constitute a pie. I’ve ordered pie in some reputable places and expected a properly made one. Instead I’ve been served stew in an enamel dish, like one our family dog used to have her dinner from, barely covered with pastry and been charged a king’s ransom for the privilege. When you prebake pastry and allow it to sit in a hot kitchen it explodes like a puffball when you cut into it. For a perfect pie the base should be a blindbaked shortcrust based, with a meat generous filling and topped with a flaky or puff pastry topping. Here the filling is chicken and leek, suspended in a creamy sauce.

Serve hot from the oven into the middle of the table with some buttery mash as an accompaniment.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This recipe is also nice served cold with a salad in the warmer months

The exception to the pastry rule would be a mashed potato topped pie like a cottage or fish one.

The recipe here is for a real crowd pleasing fish pie. Even the most vehement hater of fish could be swayed with this.

If you go to a fishmonger they’ll be able to provide you with a mixture of different fish suitable to be made into a pie and it’s a more economical method than buying whole fillets to cut up.

Fish is added to a creamy sauce, topped with mash and then gratinated with cheddar.