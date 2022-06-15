A point to point winner for the CAFRE Racing Club

Under the guidance of CAFRE Equine Instructor Corrie Auchterlonie the student Racing Club were victorious at a recent Point to Point meeting at Largy.

The college entered three horses into the races. Two ran in the winner’s contest; The Bolder Boy and Boro Melody. One horse ran in the six year old and upwards Geldings Maiden; Sizing Joshua.

Equine Management Honour’s Degree student Jordan Ratcliffe (Killone) and Brian Barry (Novice rider) rode in the winner’s contest. Jordan led the field on The Bolder Boy (known as Bolder to his friends), jumping immaculately and travelling very well throughout the race. Boro Melody (Charlie to his friends) with Brian on board sat behind around forth position. As the race came to the closing stages, Bolder and Jordan stayed on resolutely to take third place.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Racing Club Boro Melody ridden by Brian Barry, and The Bolder Boy ridden by BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management student Jordan Ratcliffe.

Charlie ridden by Brian swept past the pack coming into the home straight to take the winning spot! The students in attendance cheered! Many congratulations were given from other trainers, race goers and industry members in support.

The Racing Yard at Enniskillen Campus has been a hub of activity with students all year. This has shown in the consistent results throughout the racing season. Achieving a winner has really provided a boost to the yard and to all the students involved.

The opportunity to learn how to ride a racehorse is open to students from Level 2 through to BSc Hons Degree, (depending on riding ability). CAFRE highly recommend giving it a go to learn a new skill.

The initial UCAS deadline for September 2022 applications was 26 January 2022 but late applications for the Foundation Degree and Honour’s Degree in Equine Management are still being accepted. Applications for Further Education courses are completed through the CAFRE website www.cafre.ac.uk.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Equine Instructor Corrie Auchterlonie.

If you are considering studying an equine qualification at Enniskillen Campus you can book a campus tour via www.cafre.ac.uk.