A productive 184 acre mixed farming unit for sale, with farmhouse and traditional outbuildings

A former dairy farm, extending to 184.71 acres, is now on the market.

By Joanne Knox
7 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 4:37pm

Coldcothill Farm near Kilmarnock in South Ayrshire is now run as a beef and sheep unit, but is suitable for a range of farming enterprises. It is on the market with Galbraith for offers over £1,200,000 and is available as a whole or in two lots.

The farm is situated in an area well suited to both dairy and other mixed farming enterprises. It is well placed for access to Kilmarnock (7.5 miles) and Ayr (12 miles) whilst Glasgow is about 30 miles away.

Coldcothill Farm was a productive dairy unit until the 1990s. There is a traditional farmhouse set within a steading of predominately traditional buildings, which are surrounded by a versatile block of farmland to include woodland extending to 184.71 Acres. There is a further block of land at Lochlea, which is located separately and lies about half a mile south of the farm.

The farm is available as a whole or in two lots. Image: Galbraith
The farm is available as a whole or in two lots. Image: Galbraith
The farm is available as a whole or in two lots. Image: Galbraith
Farm Buildings include:

- Storage

- Byre

- Vet Med Storage

This former dairy farm, extending to 184.71 acres, is now on the market. Image: Galbraith
This former dairy farm, extending to 184.71 acres, is now on the market. Image: Galbraith
This former dairy farm, extending to 184.71 acres, is now on the market. Image: Galbraith

- Garages

- Bruiser Building

- Stables

- General Purpose / Lambing Shed

The house is an attractive traditional stone constructed farmhouse with a white wash finish. Image: Galbraith
The house is an attractive traditional stone constructed farmhouse with a white wash finish. Image: Galbraith
The house is an attractive traditional stone constructed farmhouse with a white wash finish. Image: Galbraith

- Hay Sheds x 3

- Piggery

- High Level Slatted Shed

- Straw Pens

Coldcothill Farm near Kilmarnock in South Ayrshire is now run as a beef and sheep unit. Image: Galbraith
Coldcothill Farm near Kilmarnock in South Ayrshire is now run as a beef and sheep unit. Image: Galbraith
Coldcothill Farm near Kilmarnock in South Ayrshire is now run as a beef and sheep unit. Image: Galbraith

- Old Dairy

- Byre

In addition, the farm steading also benefits from a concrete apron yard, midden and a storage area for bales.

The house is an attractive traditional stone constructed farmhouse with a white wash finish set under a pitched slate roof, with a small brick extension under a felt roof housing a conservatory. The property is set in a courtyard formation and provides spacious accommodation over two levels containing a number of traditional features.

The farmhouse benefits from an attractive and well cared for area of garden ground which surrounds the property to the front and is mostly laid to lawn with a number of mature flower beds and a path which provides access to the adjacent woodland.

The farm is available as a whole or in two lots as follows:

The farmhouse benefits from an attractive and well cared for area of garden ground. Image: Galbraith
The farmhouse benefits from an attractive and well cared for area of garden ground. Image: Galbraith
The farmhouse benefits from an attractive and well cared for area of garden ground. Image: Galbraith

Lot 1 – Coldcothill Farmhouse, farm buildings and land and woodland extending 117.08 acres.

Lot 2 - Land at Lochlea extending to 67.63 acres.

You can view the listing in full here or contact Galbraith, Ayr, on Tel. 01292 268 181.

The property is set in a courtyard formation and provides spacious accommodation over two levels containing a number of traditional features. Image: Galbraith
The property is set in a courtyard formation and provides spacious accommodation over two levels containing a number of traditional features. Image: Galbraith
The property is set in a courtyard formation and provides spacious accommodation over two levels containing a number of traditional features. Image: Galbraith
The house is an attractive traditional stone constructed farmhouse. Image: Galbraith
The house is an attractive traditional stone constructed farmhouse. Image: Galbraith
The house is an attractive traditional stone constructed farmhouse. Image: Galbraith