A rare opportunity to purchase 47 acres of high quality agricultural land

The lands are located just off the Portadown Road, near Richhill, and benefit from their own access from the main Cloghan Road.

The lands have had three cuts of silage over the summer months and have otherwise been used for the grazing of sheep.

The farm extends to 46.85 acres across five fields, three of which are in one block with good road frontage, and two further fields in close proximity both with individual road access.

Lands off Cloghan Road, Richhill, Portadown. Image: Baird Real Estate

The lands, which are well fenced and have water access, will come with the benefit of vacant possession.

Location

Coming from Armagh City, travelling on the Portadown Road you take the turn at ‘Woodview Garden Centre’ onto the Cloghan Road.

Travel for approximately half a mile and the block of three fields will be found on your right hand side, with the further two fields located on the left approximately another quarter of a mile down the Cloghan Road, on the junction of the Drumnasoo Road.

Viewing is by appointment. See here for further information, or contact Jeremy at Baird Real Estate on Tel. 02887880080 or email [email protected]

