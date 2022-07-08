A rare opportunity to purchase beautiful 33 acre farm holding

Seldom does a property such as The Limes present itself to the open marketplace for sale. This beautiful farm enjoys an elevated position with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

The highly fertile lands extend to approximately 33 acres and are ideally situated wrapped around the farmyard making it easily managed. The attractive dwelling house was built circa 1850 and has been sympathetically modernised over the years whilst all the time retaining period style features such as sash windows, high ceilings with cornicing. It is complimented by a range of stone outbuildings which add further to the charm and appeal of this small holding. The location is superb with Belfast, Ballymena, Antrim, International Airport all reached easily within 20 minutes.