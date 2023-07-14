A rare opportunity to take on the management of a significant farm extending to 1,270.5 acres

A rare opportunity has arisen for a “forward-thinking” occupier to take on the management of a significant farm extending to 1,270.5 acres.

Previously let as one well-equipped dairy holding, The Home Farms, on the Castle Hill Estate, near South Molton, North Devon, are available as a whole or in six lots. The estate is open to all forms of occupation, including a contract farming arrangement, share farming agreement or farm business tenancy.

The gently undulating land is laid to pasture and arable and classed as predominantly Grade 3 with areas of Grade 4.

The current tenant has occupied the holding for over 12 years.

It has been farmed as a whole with the existing herd being milked, until recently, from two separate parlours.

The Castle Hill Estate is developing a long-term strategy for the different farming enterprises across the wider Estate.

Its aim is to support diverse, sustainable farming enterprises, with a particular focus on improving the natural environment and embracing innovation.

Harry Gosling of Savills, who is marketing the property, commented: “This is a significant opportunity and certainly not one that comes around every day.

“The estate sees it as a chance to work with the future occupier of the land to enhance the environmental resources and biodiversity across the holding.

“On this basis, we are looking for applicants with a desire to improve the environment, land and soils they would occupy, perhaps through diversification and/or regenerative farming.

‘Applicants should focus on where they can work with the Estate to optimise any grant funding opportunities or environmental schemes in the future, with this collaborative approach forming the basis of any relationship,” Harry added.

Savills is offering The Home Farms at the Castle Hill Estate to let by informal tender with effect from 25 March 2024.

