A reminder to respond to consultation on hand gathering of shellfish in NI

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultation sets out a range of potential management measures designed to regulate the hand gathering of shellfish from our marine area.

This fishing practice is currently unregulated by DAERA and, therefore, the department holds limited information on the current status of the fishery in Northern Ireland.

The consultation contains a targeted questionnaire that seeks the views of respondents to the measures and further information and evidence from those involved in, and with knowledge of the activity.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The responses and evidence received will assist the department in the implementation of effective management of this activity going forward.

Mr Poots commented: “It is essential that we manage our marine environment in a sustainable way.

“This consultation is an important step in ensuring that shellfish gathering is managed in a way that reduces the negative impact on our protected habitats and species and protects shellfish stocks for future generations.