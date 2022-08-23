A reminder to respond to consultation on hand gathering of shellfish in NI
Environment Minister, Edwin Poots MLA, is encouraging people to respond to a public consultation and call for evidence on the hand gathering of shellfish within Northern Ireland before the closing date of 1 September.
The consultation sets out a range of potential management measures designed to regulate the hand gathering of shellfish from our marine area.
This fishing practice is currently unregulated by DAERA and, therefore, the department holds limited information on the current status of the fishery in Northern Ireland.
The consultation contains a targeted questionnaire that seeks the views of respondents to the measures and further information and evidence from those involved in, and with knowledge of the activity.
Most Popular
The responses and evidence received will assist the department in the implementation of effective management of this activity going forward.
Mr Poots commented: “It is essential that we manage our marine environment in a sustainable way.
“This consultation is an important step in ensuring that shellfish gathering is managed in a way that reduces the negative impact on our protected habitats and species and protects shellfish stocks for future generations.
“I would encourage everyone with an interest to respond to the consultation before the closing date of 1 September,” he ended.