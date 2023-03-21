Agricultural property specialists, Greenslade Taylor Hunt, are delighted to bring this “versatile” residential and commercial dairy holding to the market.

Lower Westholme Farm, Pilton, Shepton Mallet, Somerset, comprises a seven-bedroom detached period farmhouse, with potential for enlargement, excellent range of modern dairy and livestock buildings.

Contained within a ring fence surrounding the farmstead is an excellent block of mainly level, temporary and permanent pastureland, in 13 good-sized workable enclosures.

Historically the land has supported a commercial dairy herd, but would also suit a number of livestock or arable enterprises. The productive land, bounded by mature hedgerows and ditches with stock proof fencing, has been well farmed and lies in good heart.

In addition to the extensive agricultural opportunity, the farm is also a popular spot with campers and is a Camping and Caravanning Club certified site. It operates throughout nine months of the year and is particularly in demand during Glastonbury Festival.The farm is available as a whole or in two lots as follows:

- Lot 1 includes the farmhouse, modern farm buildings and pasture land extending to 165.19 acres. Guide Price £2,700,000.- Lot 2 comprises 34.90 acres (14.13 ha) of permanent pasture land. Guide Price: £300,000.

For more information about this farm please contact Justin Lowe on 01935 423474 or email [email protected]

You can view the listing in full here.

