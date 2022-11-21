The sale comprises a now uninhabitable farmhouse and steading comprising multipurpose outbuildings. It could be developed to form a smallholding with extensive accommodation in a most attractive setting.

The land is currently grazed on a seasonal grazing licence. There are no leases presently on the land and it is available to purchase with vacant possession. There are also plans to progress an afforestation project around the property.

Rebecca Reed, handling the sale for Galbraith, stated: “Culfad represents a very exciting development prospect for those looking for a rural lifestyle purchase and keen to take on a project.

“It offers a wealth of opportunity for family living with the attractive option of setting up a rural business or perhaps self-catering accommodation, subject to the necessary planning permission.

“The local town of Castle Douglas has both a primary and secondary school, a great range of amenities and a livestock market, making Culfad a prime location for a young family and a rural business venture.”

Culfad is just over two miles from the village of Springholm, which has a thriving community, as well as being only five miles from the county town of Castle Douglas, known as the Food Town of Dumfries and Galloway.

The South West of Scotland is well known for its mild climate, attractive unspoilt countryside and a diverse range of recreational pursuits including sporting opportunities.

Nestled among the rolling hills of Stewartry in Dumfries and Galloway is Culfad, a rural smallholding opportunity set in 15.22 acres of land.

Culfad, Kirkpatrick Durham, Dumfries and Galloway, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £275,000.

The sale comprises a now uninhabitable farmhouse and steading which could be developed to form a smallholding with extensive accommodation in a most attractive setting.

