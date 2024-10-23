Launched to the market by Galbraith, this farm is wonderfully positioned in one of the most scenic areas of the Scottish Borders, on the south eastern shores of the Talla Reservoir.

There are recently planted areas of native broadleaved trees and surrounding pasture, providing a haven for wildlife. The Talla Water, with a natural waterfall, runs through part of the land.

The beauty of the farm and its surrounds offers the potential to create a tourism business, or to develop the natural capital and environmental interests of the land, subject to all necessary consents and approvals.

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, commented: “This is an absolutely spectacular location, on the shores of the Talla Reservoir and with the hills rising steeply behind the farmhouse.

“The farmhouse is very well presented and would be ideal as a family home. The farm has been a setting for films and television adverts, which provide additional income and may be an option that could be pursued by the purchaser, if desired.”

He concluded: “The property offers a superb rural lifestyle, with a versatile set of buildings and adjoining area of land and woodland all within a stunning rural position which is hard to beat.”

Talla Farm is centred on a charming traditional four-bedroom farmhouse with garden, plus a useful traditional outbuilding, currently used as a stable and store, a modern-built sheep shed, and a former Bothy. The existing range of traditional outbuildings may have potential for development – subject to obtaining all necessary planning consents.

The farmhouse is surrounded by productive pasture land and upland grazing, with an area of recently planted mixed amenity woodland which in all extends to approximately 762.35 acres including roads, yards and buildings.

The farmhouse and buildings are situated in a private and secluded location and benefit from views over the surrounding countryside and the Talla reservoir which was opened in 1905.

The farm and surrounding area are a haven for wildlife and sightings of Black Grouse, Golden Eagle, Peregrine and Osprey are all common.

The area is famed for its historical links during the 13th century as a stronghold for the campaigns for independence led by William Wallace as well as being a battleground for the endless disputes across the Scottish Border.

Talla Farm is approximately four miles from the village of Tweedsmuir and some 40 miles south of Edinburgh. The farm enjoys a secluded position benefiting from uninterrupted views over the surrounding countryside along the Talla Reservoir to the north and of the surrounding valleys and hills.

The village of Broughton, about 12 miles, offers day to day amenities, a primary school and is home to Broughton Ales, Scotland’s original independent microbrewery. The surrounding area has excellent sporting and recreational amenities, including salmon fishing on the River Tweed, grouse and pheasant shooting on local estates, golf courses and several walking and cycling routes including the ‘Wall of Talla’ which forms part of the southern boundary of the farm.

The former market town of Biggar is 14 miles, providing good services and amenities. The M74 motorway is situated approximately 20 miles to the south west. Edinburgh with all its facilities and cultural attractions is about 40 miles to the north.

Talla Farm is for sale through Galbraith as a whole for offers over £1,100,000, or in three lots, as follows:

Lot one: offers over £475,000

Lot two: offers over £435,000

Lot three: offers over £190,000

1 . Talla Farm Talla Farm is centered on a charming traditional four-bedroom farmhouse. (Pic: Galbraith) Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

2 . Talla Farm Galbraith is bringing to the market Talla Farm, wonderfully positioned in one of the most scenic areas of the Scottish Borders, on the south eastern shores of the Talla Reservoir. (Pic: Galbraith) Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

3 . Talla Farm The farmhouse is surrounded by productive pasture land and upland grazing, with an area of recently planted mixed amenity woodland which in all extends to approximately 762.35 acres including roads, yards and buildings. (Pic: Galbraith) Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales