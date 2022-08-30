A scenic route planned for annual Ballinrees Charity Tractor Run
Ballinrees Community Group are delighted to, once again, be holding their charity tractor run.
The now annual event will take place on Saturday 10 September, with donations going to the Air Ambulance NI charity, as well as the refurbishment of the Ballinrees hall.
Registration is from 10am, with vehicles setting off at 11am. Donations will be £15 with a free burger included for the driver.
A Barbecue will be available in the field for the public from noon, with money raised going to the charities.
The route will be slightly different this year to avoid traffic disruption on the main Coleraine to Castlerock road.
This year, vehicles will head along Ballinrees Lane/Ballystrone Road to Windyhill Road, Blakes Road, Gorticavan Road turning right to Sconce Road, over Ballywildrick crossroads to Bratwell Road, then left onto Windyhill Road and down the incline of Knockmult hill.
Participants will enjoy a panoramic view of the North Coast, including Portstweart and Portrush to the left (and they might even catch a glimpse of the air show!). To the right will be the sweeping Antrim Hills - a fantastic way to finish off the tractor road run.
Both vintage and modern tractors will be very welcome, with vintage vehicles leaving the starting point first followed by the modern day tractors