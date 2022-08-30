A scenic route planned for annual Ballinrees Charity Tractor Run

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now annual event will take place on Saturday 10 September, with donations going to the Air Ambulance NI charity, as well as the refurbishment of the Ballinrees hall.

Registration is from 10am, with vehicles setting off at 11am. Donations will be £15 with a free burger included for the driver.

A Barbecue will be available in the field for the public from noon, with money raised going to the charities.

The organising committee of Ballinrees Charity Tractor Run with an example of the tractors expected at their run, from the little grey Fergie to the large John Deere 6930

The route will be slightly different this year to avoid traffic disruption on the main Coleraine to Castlerock road.

This year, vehicles will head along Ballinrees Lane/Ballystrone Road to Windyhill Road, Blakes Road, Gorticavan Road turning right to Sconce Road, over Ballywildrick crossroads to Bratwell Road, then left onto Windyhill Road and down the incline of Knockmult hill.

Participants will enjoy a panoramic view of the North Coast, including Portstweart and Portrush to the left (and they might even catch a glimpse of the air show!). To the right will be the sweeping Antrim Hills - a fantastic way to finish off the tractor road run.