A Sense of Global Culture: 11th European Conference on Sensory and Consumer Research

Sensory Food Network Ireland is delighted to welcome over 750 delegates from across the world to the RDS, Dublin for the 11th European Conference on Sensory and Consumer Research, which takes place between 8th and 11th September, 2024

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time that this prestigious international conference takes place in Ireland and is centred around the theme ‘A Sense of Global Culture’.

Speakers from 75 countries are presenting the latest developments in sensory and consumer science across many contemporary topics addressing key global challenges such as health, sustainable food packaging, food waste, and new product innovations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the opening ceremony, Professor Frank O’Mara, Director of Teagasc, said: “At Teagasc, we recognise the importance of sensory and consumer science in developing new foods and especially in the context of our evolving food system.

Pictured at EuroSense 2024, the 11th European Conference on Sensory and Consumer Research, taking place in the RDS Dublin are Professor Frank O’Mara, Teagasc Director with chairs of EuroSense 2024 and Teagasc researchers Dr Eimear Gallagher, Dr Emily Crofton and Dr Sinéad McCarthy

“Given the growing evolution and diversity of our food systems, and the importance of feeding an ever-increasing global population, we now rely heavily on a thorough understanding of the sensory nuances and consumer preferences of different cultures, to ensure a healthy, tasty and sustainable food supply for all.”

Professor Joanne Hort, Massey University, New Zealand, who delivered the opening keynote presentation said: “As food producers strive to provide enough food for the global population, and companies compete in a global market, it has never been more important for consumer sensory scientists to understand global variation in the drivers of food choice and preference, and the methodological approaches used to study them.”

The chairs of EuroSense 2024 and Teagasc researchers, Dr Eimear Gallagher, Dr Sinéad McCarthy and Dr Emily Crofton said: “We are excited to bring EuroSense 2024 to Dublin. New approaches to living, eating and the environment across the globe are shaping the future of sensory and consumer science. We have put together an exciting programme of speakers across a broad range of topics, with applications for food and non-food products.”

To find more, visit https://www.eurosense.elsevier.com/