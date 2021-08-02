A special anniversary
The Ulster Farmers’ Union would like to congratulate chief executive Wesley Aston, for 30 years of service.
Wesley began his employment with the UFU on 1 August 1991 as a policy officer for pigs, poultry and fish farming. He then moved across to dairying and headed up the policy team in 1995, followed by the communications team before taking on the role of chief executive in 2015.
The UFU would also like to congratulate environment and rural development senior policy officer Aileen Lawson, for 20 years of service.